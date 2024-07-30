Four-Star Forward London Jemison Includes Virginia in Top Six
Virginia is in the running for one of the top prospects in the high school basketball recruiting class of 2025. London Jemison, a four-star forward and top 50 overall recruit, cut his recruitment to six schools and Virginia made the cut along with Alabama, Kansas, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and Louisville.
A 6'8" power forward from St. Thomas More School in Connecticut, Jemison has already taken an official visit to Syracuse and, per a report from On3's Joe Tipton, has scheduled official visits to each of the other finalist schools. He'll visit Vanderbilt on August 23-25, Kansas on August 29-31, Alabama on September 6-9, Louisville on September 13-15, and then Virginia on September 27-29. Assuming he hasn't committed elsewhere by then, it could be beneficial for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers that they get to make the final case to Jemison before he makes his decision.
A consensus four-star prospect across each of the major recruiting services, Jemison is ranked the No. 37 overall recruit in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, which also ranks him as the No. 11 power forward in the country and the No. 1 player from the state of Connecticut. Jemison also held offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Providence, Villanova, Wake Forest, Xavier, and others before announcing these final six schools.
Virginia has made the cut lists for a few highly-touted recruits from the class of 2025, including Jemison (top six), Cam Ward (top ten), and Chance Mallory (top six).
On the flip side, a couple of other 2025 recruits the Cavaliers were pursuing are no longer considering Virginia. Four-star forward Jack McCaffery, who was offered by UVA a couple of weeks ago, committed to Butler on Monday, while another recently offered prospect Matthew Able cut his recruitment to eight schools and did not include Virginia.