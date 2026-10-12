Full 2027 Virginia baseball schedule confirmed, with in-state and heavyweight battles aplenty
Monday, the 2027 Virginia baseball schedule was officially released. There are some true heavyweight battles against recent College World Series programs, plus a full swath of Commonwealth matchups.
Of Virginia's 55 games, 21 are against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season. A slim majority of those will be played away from Disharoon Park.
These Cavaliers will be tested early and often. The season starts in Dallas, with an opening weekend against TCU, Arizona and Texas. All three of those teams should earn a numerical prefix at some point this season.
The ACC slate is tantalizing. The Chris Pollard rematch is happening, as Virginia travels to Duke in late April. There are also star-studded series against the rest of the North Carolina schools, plus rare trips to Clemson and Miami. The Cavaliers will have ample chances to compile one of the best resumes in college baseball.
Midweek matchups are also intriguing. Because the ACC has gotten so large and rivalries are not protected, Virginia and Virginia Tech were not scheduled to face each other this year (the same issue happened to Miami and Florida State). The Commonwealth rivals got creative. The Cavaliers will take on the Hokies once during a March midweek game, preserving the rivalry to some extent.
Other in-state midweeks include Liberty, VMI, James Madison, VCU, William & Mary, Richmond and Norfolk State. Last year, there was a national debacle about cancelling midweek games in order to avoid a slide in the national analytics. Pollard firmly opposed cancelling games. He is embracing the art of the midweek matchup, scheduling an in-state soiree.
Here is the full 2027 slate:
Complete schedule
February
- Feb. 19-21: Shriners Children’s College Showdown vs TCU, Arizona and Texas (Dallas, Texas)
- Feb. 23: VMI
- Feb. 26-28: Cornell
March
- March 2: @ Old Dominion
- March 5-7 Bucknell
- March 9: Gardner-Webb in Kannapolis, N.C.
- March 12-14: @ Stanford
- March 17: James Madison
- March 19-21: NC State
- March 23: Virginia Tech at TBD neutral site
- March 25-27: Louisville
- March 30: @ Liberty
April
- April 2-4: Notre Dame
- April 6: @ William & Mary
- April 9-11: @ Clemson
- April 13: Liberty
- April 15-17: North Carolina
- April 20: Norfolk State
- April 21: Old Dominion
- April 23-25: @ Duke
- April 27: William & Mary
May
- April 30-May 2: @ Miami
- May 5: VCU
- May 9: Gardner-Webb (two games)
- May 12: West Virginia in Hagerstown, Md.
- May 14-16: Georgia Tech
- May 18: Richmond
- May 20-22: @ Wake Forest
Notes
Connections run deep. Virginia went portal shopping from a few of these programs, bringing in Serigne Sarre (VCU), Joey Giordano and Michael Elko (Richmond), Lee Sowers (North Carolina) and of course, a huge influx of Duke transfers when Pollard took over last offseason.
There are also a few returning locations. The Cavaliers played in Kannapolis last season, benefiting from the advanced technology at the minor league ballpark. Virginia was able to get different camera angles and professional analysis of its mechanics.
Some new games are present as well. The Cavaliers seldom face West Virginia, but the Mountaineers were recently a CWS team and will provide a fantastic litmus test ahead of the ACC Tournament's commencement May 25.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock