Monday, the 2027 Virginia baseball schedule was officially released. There are some true heavyweight battles against recent College World Series programs, plus a full swath of Commonwealth matchups.

Of Virginia's 55 games, 21 are against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season. A slim majority of those will be played away from Disharoon Park.

These Cavaliers will be tested early and often. The season starts in Dallas, with an opening weekend against TCU, Arizona and Texas. All three of those teams should earn a numerical prefix at some point this season.

The ACC slate is tantalizing. The Chris Pollard rematch is happening, as Virginia travels to Duke in late April. There are also star-studded series against the rest of the North Carolina schools, plus rare trips to Clemson and Miami. The Cavaliers will have ample chances to compile one of the best resumes in college baseball.

Midweek matchups are also intriguing. Because the ACC has gotten so large and rivalries are not protected, Virginia and Virginia Tech were not scheduled to face each other this year (the same issue happened to Miami and Florida State). The Commonwealth rivals got creative. The Cavaliers will take on the Hokies once during a March midweek game, preserving the rivalry to some extent.

Other in-state midweeks include Liberty, VMI, James Madison, VCU, William & Mary, Richmond and Norfolk State. Last year, there was a national debacle about cancelling midweek games in order to avoid a slide in the national analytics. Pollard firmly opposed cancelling games. He is embracing the art of the midweek matchup, scheduling an in-state soiree.

Here is the full 2027 slate:

Complete schedule

February

Feb. 19-21: Shriners Children’s College Showdown vs TCU, Arizona and Texas (Dallas, Texas)

Feb. 23: VMI

Feb. 26-28: Cornell

March

March 2: @ Old Dominion

March 5-7 Bucknell

March 9: Gardner-Webb in Kannapolis, N.C.

March 12-14: @ Stanford

March 17: James Madison

March 19-21: NC State

March 23: Virginia Tech at TBD neutral site

March 25-27: Louisville

March 30: @ Liberty

April

April 2-4: Notre Dame

April 6: @ William & Mary

April 9-11: @ Clemson

April 13: Liberty

April 15-17: North Carolina

April 20: Norfolk State

April 21: Old Dominion

April 23-25: @ Duke

April 27: William & Mary

May

April 30-May 2: @ Miami

May 5: VCU

May 9: Gardner-Webb (two games)

May 12: West Virginia in Hagerstown, Md.

May 14-16: Georgia Tech

May 18: Richmond

May 20-22: @ Wake Forest

Notes

Connections run deep. Virginia went portal shopping from a few of these programs, bringing in Serigne Sarre (VCU), Joey Giordano and Michael Elko (Richmond), Lee Sowers (North Carolina) and of course, a huge influx of Duke transfers when Pollard took over last offseason.

There are also a few returning locations. The Cavaliers played in Kannapolis last season, benefiting from the advanced technology at the minor league ballpark. Virginia was able to get different camera angles and professional analysis of its mechanics.

Some new games are present as well. The Cavaliers seldom face West Virginia, but the Mountaineers were recently a CWS team and will provide a fantastic litmus test ahead of the ACC Tournament's commencement May 25.