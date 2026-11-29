Way back in August, Virginia began the season by demolishing an ACC team. The Cavaliers ended the 2026 regular season in the same fashion (three weeks in a row).

Before talks of bowl games and roster makeover, here are 10 big thoughts on Virginia's campaign.

1. The Cavaliers had to set a standard. They did it.

One of Tony Elliott's favorite terms is sustained success. He has often said that simply earning success is not the goal, but rather, the goal is to sustain it. Staying on the mountaintop is harder than reaching it. Well, a floor of seven wins is a great achievement given where the program has been this century. This, above all else, is the biggest takeaway of the campaign.

2. However, this team left points on the table

The most important fact for Virginia is that it ended the season on a three-game win streak (and can make it four with a bowl game). If the Cavaliers win their bowl game, they will have the most wins in a two-year stretch across program history (19). That doesn't mean that Virginia couldn't have (and shouldn't have) done better.

The Cavaliers lost by 10 at SMU in a game where Virginia left 10 points on the field due to mental errors. They blew a home lead against Duke. In a slightly revised realty, the Cavaliers could have been 9-3 and in the distant College Football Playoff conversation. That would have been a resounding achievement.

3. A lot of talent still has eligibility

Virginia is a team fueled by the transfer portal. That doesn't mean it is devoid of in-house development. Many star Cavaliers could run it back in 2027 — including Kam Robinson, Brandyn Hillman and Matthew Fobbs-White. There are also some very promising underclassmen, such as Josiah Persinger, who did this:

WELCOME HOME, SEVEN‼️@Btw_siah's first career interception is a thing of beauty 💎



📺 The CW pic.twitter.com/JwUuaVKdul — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 28, 2026

4. This defense is phenomenal, occasional blowups not reflective of team's talent

The Cavaliers lost Jason Hammond and Omillio Agard to season-ending injuries. Those are two players with All-ACC potential. Virginia also had Robinson, Hillman, Ethan Minter, Jacobie Henderson, Corey Costner and others suffer notable injuries.

Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski's unit rebounded in style. After the gaudy 51-7 blowout loss at Wake Forest, the Cavaliers responded by scoring multiple defensive touchdowns and shutting down a trio of talented offenses.

5. Cavaliers set the tone in key rivalries, dominating both

Another one of Elliott's points of emphasis is to win rivalry games. That was one of Virginia's goals entering this season. It happened, for the second year in a row. This 2026 team sealed a huge achievement across program history:

UVA beat UNC and VT in consecutive seasons for the first time since it swept three years in a row in 1987/1988/1999.



The only other times that's happened:



- 1950/1951/1952



- 1900/1901



- 1895/1896 — Xander (@xandertilock) November 29, 2026

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Utah

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Texas Tech

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6. Offense caught fire down the stretch. Don't expect any personnel changes

Virginia finished the season ranked sixth in the ACC in scoring (28.9 points per game). In the Elliott era, the Cavaliers' previous best finish was seventh, set in 2025. There were some really ugly moments (seven points at SMU and at Wake Forest), but the late-season surge will almost certainly prevent any firings with regards to assistant coaches.

The more interesting conversation is about the offensive personnel (not coaching personnel). Beau Pribula was a dual-threat quarterback different than what Virginia has had before. Do the Cavaliers elect to find a transfer with a similar profile, or is Eli Holstein (different style) getting the keys in 2027?

7. Virginia will be a sustained force in the ACC

The schedule next year is going to be extremely difficult. But you can't control who you play, and not all teams turn out to be what people expect. Few could have expected the Demon Deacons to turn into a CFP contender, or for North Carolina and Syracuse to finish above the three bottom spots in the conference standings.

The Cavaliers' ability to flush out a few bad losses will help them in future seasons. This will be a veteran team that has experienced an 11-win season, and this rollercoaster season.

Final 2026 ACC standings (top 12): pic.twitter.com/MtzAq6Oi3p — Xander (@xandertilock) November 29, 2026

8. Breakout stars have already arrived

Ever since Ben York became a starter (filling in for the injured Drake Metcalf), this offensive line went on an absurd hot streak — plowing opponents in the run game and improving in pass protection. York looks like a star. Virginia can feel very confident in next year's offensive line with York, Jon Adair, Grant Ellinger, Grayson Reid and more all potentially returning.

Defensively, the group of Persinger, Corey Costner and Montino Williams looks like a program cornerstone. Sichan John has also been ultra-productive up front. The Cavaliers might be able to finalize their projected starting lineup as early as January (once a quarterback choice is made).

9. The forefathers went out with a bang

Elliott calls them the forefathers. Those are the players who were at Virginia before Elliott arrived ahead of the 2022 season (most notably, star guard Noah Josey). It also includes those who have been with the team since Elliott's first campaign. Will Bettridge, Dakota Twitty and a handful of others have led this program to its current state.

They got to earn Virginia's first win at Virginia Tech since 1998. Not many Cavaliers have beaten the Hokies two years in a row (and the Tar Heels two years in a row). This was a fitting end from one of the most important graduate groups in Virginia history.

10. It's not over yet

The importance of bowl games has dwindled (and will be almost non-existent when the 24-team Playoff begins next year), but a bowl game comes with a few key perks. The most important one is that the Cavaliers get a few more weeks of ever-valuable official practice time.

There are NCAA limits on official practice sessions. A bowl games gives Virginia more, and ample time to experiment without the pressure of preparing to play in a few days. And of course, the Cavaliers have a chance to hoist a trophy once more.