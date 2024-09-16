Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Maryland
In this article, we will look back at our five keys to a Virginia victory over the Maryland Terrapins. Obviously, that did not happen as the Cavaliers suffered a 27-13 loss, with Maryland holding Virginia to zero points in the second half. Below is an analysis of how the Cavaliers performed in retrospect to our keys:
If you want to read the original article: Five Keys to a Virginia Victory over Maryland
For a recap of the Maryland game: Virginia Shut Out in 2nd Half, Suffers First Loss of Season to Maryland
Win the Fourth Quarter:
Virginia was outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter, with the Cavaliers two possessions resulting in a fumble by Tyler Neville and a turnover on downs just outside field goal range. Last season, Virginia had a fourth-quarter margin of -60, and that problem still needs to be addressed, although the entire second half was the problem on Saturday night.
Heading into the fourth quarter down 17-13, the Cavaliers had the opportunity to pull their second fourth-quarter comeback of the season but instead fell short. Winning the fourth quarter is a defining factor of winning programs and something Virginia is still learning how to do.
Don't Allow Big Plays: All Eyes on Tai Felton
Our site mentioned Tai Felton in three separate articles emphasizing the importance of the dynamic wide receiver who entered week three as the nation's leading wide receiver. Despite the emphasis on containing Felton, the Virginia defense allowed Felton to finish with 117 yards and one touchdown, proving to be too much for the Cavalier secondary.
As for big plays, the Hoos allowed Felton to have a 19-yard touchdown and a 37-yard reception as well as a 36-yard catch by Dylan Wade. Maryland produced too many explosive plays, allowing them to get comfortable at Scott Stadium by silencing the crowd.
Anthony Colandrea
The Maryland defense was Colandrea's biggest test of the season to date, and he could not deliver, mainly in the second half. The sophomore finished 21/37 for 247 yards, zero passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and two interceptions, a performance nowhere near good enough to defeat the Terps.
Colandrea missed multiple throws, looking out of sync with some of his wide receivers in an off night that he will look to improve on against Coastal Carolina next week. It's also important to remember that Colandrea is only a sophomore and is still growing into the bright lights of being a Power Five quarterback.
Get Pressure
One sack.
The Virginia pressure returned to earth on Saturday night, recording only one sack while giving Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. plenty of time to connect with wide receivers, especially on third down where the Terps were 8/19.
Believe
Zero points in the second half does not speak well to this key; neither does closing out the first half with a touchdown and coming out flat to start the second. We can't report the true belief in the locker room about this team's chances at a bowl game this season, but from an outside perspective, it is certainly being questioned.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for UVA's Loss to Maryland
What Went Wrong: Dissecting Virginia's Frustrating Defeat to Maryland
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Virginia's 27-13 Loss to Maryland
Virginia Shut Out in 2nd Half, Suffers First Loss of Season to Maryland