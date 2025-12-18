Missouri Starting QB Beau Pribula Enters The Transfer Portal Ahead of Gator Bowl vs Virginia

While the transfer portal is not officially open yet, players are announcing their intention to enter the portal once it opens on January 2nd. Not only that, but bowl season got underway last weekend. Virginia is still a week away from their bowl game vs Missouri and the Tigers saw some major transfer news this morning.

According to CBS Sports Matt Zenitz, Missouri starting quarterback Beau Pribula is going to enter the transfer portal once it opens. Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%.

True freshman quarterback Matt Zollers is going to get the start for the Tigers in the bowl game. Zollers came in for Pribula when he went down in the loss to Vanderbilt and started two games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. In the loss to the Aggies, Zollers finished 7-22 for 77 yards. In the win over the Bulldogs, Zollers finished 8-15 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. It will be his third career start.

We are excited for Matt to be our qb of the Gator Bowl! He’s READY!! LFG!! #NewWay#TheMizzouWay#MIZ pic.twitter.com/IQUAip7JpM — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 18, 2025

Transfer Portal

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott greets players during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Assuming that Chandler Morris does not get an extra year of eligibility, Virginia is likely going to be in need of a transfer quarterback yet again.

Quarterbacks that are in the portal include Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Florida's DJ Lagway, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, and others.

Sorsby has been connected to Texas Tech since he entered the portal and he is likely to be the most coveted quarterback on the market due to his overall experience and dual-threat ability. Leavitt is along the same lines. He took Arizona State to the College Football Playoff last season and if not for an injury, could have gotten the Sun Devils back there this season.

Lagway and Raiola are big upside swings that could end poorly. They both have first-round pick upside, but have their drawbacks. Lagway has been injured over the course of his career and has been turnover-prone as well. Raiola has been a little more consistent, but is coming off a season-ending injury and has not reached his talent ceiling from when he was the top high school quarterback recruit.

More Virginia Football News: