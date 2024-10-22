Hoos in the NFL: Recapping NFL Week 7 for Former Virginia Football Players
Week 7 of the NFL season saw nine former Virginia football players see the field. Let's check in to see how all of these former Cavaliers and their teams fared in week 7 on this edition of Hoos in the NFL.
Dontayvion Wicks got back into the scoring column for the first time in three weeks as he hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers' thrilling 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans. Wicks finished with three receptions on six targets for 48 yards and played 24 offensive snaps (41% of Green Bay's offensive snaps). Through the first seven games of the season, Wicks has 14 receptions, 181 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.
Veteran defensive end Brent Urban posted a season-high four tackles, three of which were solo stops, to help the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on Monday Night Football. Urban played 26 defensive snaps (32%) and three special teams snaps (10%) for the Ravens, who have won five straight games after starting the year 0-2.
Olamide Zaccheaus caught four passes on six targets and finished with 25 receiving yards to help the Washington Commanders beat the hapless Carolina Panthers 40-7 to improve to 5-2 on the season. Zaccheaus played 29 offensive snaps (42%) and five special teams (19%) in the victory.
The Cleveland Browns lost their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to an Achilles injury, lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 21-14, and are now 1-6 on the season. But they did get former UVA safety Juan Thornhill back from injury after he missed the last five games with a calf injury. Thornhill made his return and registered one solo tackle, while playing 27 of Cleveland's defensive snaps (49%) against the Bengals.
That means that another former Virginia safety, Rodney McLeod Jr., played fewer snaps in the secondary for the Browns. McLeod played 37 defensive snaps (67%) and 15 special teams snaps (54%) and recorded one solo tackle.
The Miami Dolphins, who are still without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, fell to the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 and dropped to 2-4 on the season, but Malik Washington had his first-career multi-catch game, hauling in two receptions for nine yards on three targets. The rookie receiver and former Wahoo played 25 offensive snaps (36% of Miami's offensive snaps) and four snaps on special teams (15%).
Charles Snowden got the start for the Las Vegas Raiders for the sixth time in seven games, but played a season-low 11 defensive snaps, just 1/5 of the defensive snaps for the Raiders in their 20-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Snowden also played 11 special teams snaps (39%) and made one solo tackle in the loss, which dropped the season record for Las Vegas to 2-5. Sunday's game broke a streak of four-consecutive weeks in which Snowden had increased his tackle total game by game.
Joey Blount recorded no defensive stats, but played 19 special teams snaps (86%) for the Arizona Cardinals in their 17-15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football to improve to 3-4 on the season.
Morgan Moses played all 57 offensive snaps at right tackle for the New York Jets in their 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Jets are now 2-5 on the season and 2-3 when Moses plays.
There are two former UVA football players on the Injured Reserve:
- Cornerback Bryce Hall (Buccaneers) - injured in week 1
- Tight End Jelani Woods (Colts) - injured in preseason
