Panthers vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9
The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers are set to face each other in what's one of the most lopsided games of the weekend, according to the odds.
If you want to avoid betting on a side in a game with this big of a spread, maybe betting on player props is the better option for you. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets for this NFC showdown.
Panthers vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Ja'Tavion Sanders OVER 2.5 Receptions (+120) via BetMGM
- Matthew Golden OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Dontayvion Wicks Anytime Touchdown (+850) via FanDuel
Ja'Tavion Sanders OVER 2.5 Receptions (+120)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Ja'Tavion Sanders to haul in at least three receptions is my No. 7-ranked player prop for this week:
The Green Bay Packers have done a lot of things well this season, but defending tight ends has not been one of them. The Packers have allowed the most receptions to opposing tight ends this season among all 32 teams. That could lead to a big performance by the Panthers' tight end, Ja'Tavion Sanders, who has recorded 3+ receptions in two of his five starts this year. He had three receptions for 19 yards last week.
Matthew Golden OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
It's time for the Packers' rookie receiver to find some momentum. He is averaging 36.1 receiving yards per game this season, so if he hits his average, he's going to cash this prop bet for us, but I think he can do even better than that. The Panthers have allowed 6.5 yards per pass attempt, and they rank 20th in opponent dropback EPA.
Dontayvion Wicks Anytime Touchdown (+850)
Dontayvion Wicks certainly isn't the top receiver for the Packers, but he has 2+ receptions in five of his six games this season, so it seems like a matter of time before he finds the end zone. I'm surprised we're able to get +850 odds on a consistent receiver to score a touchdown.
