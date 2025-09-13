How to Listen to The Virginia-William & Mary Game On The Radio
Virginia returns to Charlottesville to host William & Mary, coming off a tight 35-31 loss to NC State on the road. The Cavaliers are heavily favored but a quick, clean victory can help them get back on track before their schedule heats up.
How To Listen In To Today's Game
Virginia's Week 3 matchup will be broadcasted on the ACC Network but here is how you will be able to listen in:
Virginia Sports Radio Network
John Freeman, Play-By-Play
Ahmad Hawkins, Analyst
Jay James, Sideline
Micah Haines, Engineer
Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio
SATELLITE RADIO
SiriusXM: 161 or 194 | SXM App: 956
Virginia Looking For 7th Straight Series Win
The Cavaliers are entering today's game having won six straight matchups against their Commonwealth rival, William & Mary. The win streak marks the school's second-longest streak against a Division I opponent behind VMI (10 games).
The two programs have an illustrious rivalry, having first faced off well over 100 years ago back in 1908. UVA shut out W&M in that first matchup, winning 17-0. All time, UVA holds a 32-6-1 record against the Tribe.
In their most recent clash, the Cavaliers stormed back after falling behind 13-3 in the first half -- scoring 24 unanswered points against a FCS top-ten ranked William & Mary defense.
Cavaliers' Efficient Offense
Virginia's impressive offensive unit is looking to keep rolling after a hot start to the season.
The Cavaliers' offense enter's today's game ranked first in third down offense, sacks allowed (0) and time of possession (32:59) in the ACC. Despite the blemish on their schedule after last week's loss to ACC-rival NC State, the Hoo's offense throttled the Wolf Pack defense for over 500 total yards.
A big part of UVA's success is transfer running back J'Mari Taylor. Since coming over after four seasons at North Carolina Central, has already found the end zone five times in just two games. Taylor is also coming off an incredible 150-yard performance against NC State.
Head Coach Tony Elliott praised the senior rusher's ability to adjust so quickly to higher-level competition in the ACC.
"He's very talented to begin with, he's got a great temperament, demeanor...team first guy...hard worker," Elliott said.
Taylor is just one of two players in the country with five scores so far this season. He also leads the ACC in yards per rush (6.74).
Getting Back On Track After Tough Loss
After losing to the Wolf Pack last week, Virginia dropped to the 53rd spot in ESPN's FPI rankings. The Hoo's are currently sitting just ahead of Cincinnati and behind ACC-rival Boston College.
Despite the drop, coach Elliott believes the loss can be a moment for his team to collect themselves and improve as the season continues.
"We're going to stay encouraged. We're going to stay positive...I'm choosing to get better," Elliott said.
Virginia has reason to be encouraged. The Cavaliers are an extremely heavy favorite. According to the updated SP+ projections, Virginia is expected to defeat The Tribe handedly by four scores. They also have over a 95% chance to win the Commonwealth rivalry matchup at Scott Stadium.