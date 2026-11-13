How to Watch Virginia Basketball at Maryland: Notes, TV, Radio and More

In its first true road game of the young season, No. 6 Virginia heads up through the Beltway for a classic duel at Maryland. This will be the 186th meeting between the two programs. And with an all-red theme set for the Xfinity Center, this could very well feel like the intense battles of old between the Cavaliers and Terrapins.

Here is the information to know about how (and what) to watch Friday night.

Viewing and listening information

TV: Peacock, tipoff at 8 p.m. EST

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Jimmy Miller

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com

Fun fact — Maryland radio analyst Chris Knoche is the father of Kelsey Knoche, Virginia's director of basketball operations.

Notes to know

For Maryland, everything starts with rising center Pharrel Payne. The graduate big man is averaging a team-best 20.5 points per game. He has been a dominant force in the paint over his first two games as a Terrapin. Payne often draws contact — as evidenced by the fact that he is averaging nearly nine free throw attempts per game.

However, it would be hard to say that Payne has Maryland on track to be a force in the Big Ten. The Terrapins are 1-1, coming off of a 12-point loss at Georgetown last Saturday. Coach Buzz Williams put the diagnosis on the offense. Postgame, Williams said that the shot selection needs to be better, and his Maryland team needs to put more pressure on the rim.

Against the Hoyas, 57% of Maryland's points came in the paint. Putting pressure on the rim is a big ask against the Cavaliers, though. Johann Grunloh is playing at an elite level as a rim protector, and the ever-physical Thijs De Ridder will also be a tough defender to shed.

The Terrapins could aim to draw some fouls and hope to send Grunloh and De Ridder to the bench for extended periods of time — but that might not be enough to steal a win. Virginia's offense has advantages galore against Maryland. Williams wants extra help and to wall off the middle. That's not possible when defenses have to respect De Ridder and Grunloh as three-point shooters.

The Cavaliers will take contested shots and probably make them. But they probably won't have to settle for tough shots. Virginia's experience and continuity have translated into sharp passing and fundamentally sound basketball through the first four games of its season. The question is, can the Cavaliers keep it up on the road?