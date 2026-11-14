No. 6 Virginia vs Maryland | Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights

An ACC classic is revived. No. 6 Virginia heads into Terrapin territory to face Maryland, in what will be the Cavaliers' first true road test of the 2026-27 campaign.

To follow along, refresh this page for every update live from Xfinity Center at College Park, Md.

Pregame

Watch warmups:

Virginia is expected to don its navy alternate uniforms for the first time this year. It will directly contrast Maryland's all-red theme. As part of that theme, fans are receiving "Crush the Cavs" shirts as a callback to the ACC rivalry.