BAXTER: Johann Grünloh Proved He Was Virginia's Most Valuable Player In Win Over Arkansas

No. 12 Arkansas is a team that lives at the rim. With high-flying drivers at nearly every position, the Razorbacks have a roster purpose-built to ruin opposing centers’ days with physicality and constant downhill pressure.

That is, until they ran into No. 9 Virginia and, more specifically, when it was second-year center Johann Grünloh under the rim.

When the clock was winding down and Coach Ryan Odom finally opted to put in the bench in quiet confirmation of a win, Grünloh left the court having played 35 minutes of basketball. That was the most anyone played that night, and tied a career-high in minutes that Grünloh set in a triple-overtime loss last season.

This time, Grünloh’s 35 minutes ended in victory and, in recognition of his personal performance, the title of the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

His five blocks certainly stood out — one of which being an emphatic rejection in transition — but his 15 points and four rebounds were equally instrumental in securing one of the most significant wins in Odom’s tenure at Virginia.

Par for the course for the German seven footer, who might well be the Cavaliers’ most important player in his second season in Charlottesville. Though not asked to carry the same scoring and handling burden of fellow second-years Chance Mallory and Thijs De Ridder, Grünloh’s play is equally, if not more, crucial to Virginia’s season.

Defensively, Grünloh’s impact cannot be overstated. Though he was at times outshined by his backup Ugonna Onyenso in his debut season, Grünloh is one of the nation’s premiere shotblockers and rim deterrents. He posted an 11.7% block rate as a first-year, and, three games into his second campaign, he is currently at 11%.

Against Arkansas, Grünloh’s defensive impact as a drop big was on full display. The Razorbacks are a team that loves transitions and hunts for motion in the half-court, looking for cuts and alley-oop opportunities to create effective two-point opportunities. Those opportunities were nowhere to be found against the Cavaliers, as Grünloh occupied the interior with effective mobility and high hands, being instrumental in holding his opponents to just one first-half assist.

It is no secret that having a top-tier rim protector on the interior allows perimeter players more leeway in their defense, creating opportunities to be aggressive on the exterior — as if daring opponents to try to challenge the center under the rim.

That was the case against Arkansas, made all the more valuable by Grünloh’s impact in offense as a weapon in designated hand-offs and an efficient play-finisher at the rim.

Why is Grünloh so valuable?

Already in his second year, Grünloh is being asked to play a bigger role in the development of plays. He is not a world-class passer, but he has doubled his assist rate from 5.4% to 10.9%. HIs turnover rate has risen as well, from 13.4% to 19%. Through just three games, this points to a higher playmaking load for Grünloh, which can be seen on the court with him finding cutting teammates more often and being asked to hold the ball on the perimeter as plays develop.

Only one three has fallen this season — Grünloh buried 21 last year on a 35% clip — but it is foreseeable that his percentages will be in the 30s again as the season progresses. On a small sample size, he already has shown some reassuring touch indicators with an 8-10 season total from the free throw line. If he continues to find ways to keep defenders honest with a distance jumper, and if he can also find another point or two each game from made free throws, it is possible that he could remain a double-digit scorer, up from the 7.1 points he averaged as a first-year.

The Cavaliers are going to ask Grünloh to take on that bigger load in part because of their concerns at the position. Both Grünloh and Onyenso were starting-caliber centers last year, but the depth at the big position this year is comprised of first-year Favour Ibe, who still has to cut his teeth at the Division I level, and fifth-year Kalu Anya, a great rebounder but by no means a conventional center.

So with tests around the corner — note especially games against a physical Maryland squad Nov. 17 and then Marquette Nov. 25 — there will be teams seeking to put Grünloh in difficult positions, drawing contact to get him in foul trouble or attempting to pull him away from the paint with spacing and mobility.

But Sunday’s game shows what happens when Grünloh controls the paint and makes an impact offensively. In a bigger role, with more minutes, he has so far shown to be a star on the Cavaliers’ lineup. As the season progresses and the team’s depth and mettle get tested, the team’s quality, and thus its ceiling, might rely primarily on Grünloh.