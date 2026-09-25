How to Watch Virginia Football vs Delaware: Announcers, TV, Radio and More

Once again, Virginia football will be on a national broadcast. The Cavaliers are 2-1 and looking to bounce back against the visiting Delaware Blue Hens of Conference USA. Here is all the information you need to follow along with the Cavaliers and their 6:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday night.

How to watch

TV: ACC Network

• Play-By-Play: Jorge Sedeno

• Analyst: Rodney McLeod Jr. (Virginia program alum)

• Sideline Reporter: Kendra Douglas

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Ahmad Hawkins

• Sideline Reporter: Jay James

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app



LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.co

Rodney McLeod returns home

Leading up to every game, Virginia hosts a program alum who gives a talk to the team. One of those talks came from McLeod — who will be back in Scott Stadium as the analyst for ACC Network.

“[McLeod] talked about the importance of everybody's role and he gave us a great quote that I actually used [Monday at practice],” Elliott said. “It said everybody's fingerprints are on the trophy. From his Super Bowl experience, everybody's fingerprints are on the trophy, right? Everybody matters.”

McLeod, a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, played 13 seasons in the NFL. Elliott said he was hopeful McLeod would end up commentating on one of Virginia’s games this year.

“It was one of the best talks that we've had of all the speakers,” Elliott said. “He did a phenomenal job and [we are] grateful. And again, I'm still taking messaging from that talk and using it with our players, even as recently as [Monday], I talked about it.”

Inside the matchup

On paper, it would be easy to favor Virginia by several touchdowns against a Conference USA team. However, the Blue Hens are no ordinary Group of 6 team. Delaware came just two possessions away from beating the SEC's Vanderbilt on the road. This is not a team that should be overlooked.

Quarterback Nick Minicucci has already thrown for 814 yards, which ranks No. 29 in the country. That includes a rough outing against the Commodores in which he threw two interceptions (but his team still put up an admirable fight).

Last time out, the Cavaliers defense surrendered 38 points — its most since Sept. 26, 2025. Until West Virginia nearly scored 40, Virginia had forced a turnover in most of its games and locked up nearly every offense it faced.