How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and Notre Dame will meet for the first and only time in the regular season on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Fighting Irish are currently tied for 14th in the ACC standings with a 2-5 conference record, while the Cavaliers are in 16th place at 2-6 in ACC play.
Virginia leads Notre Dame 18-4 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1981, and is 9-0 against the Fighting Irish in games played in Charlottesville. UVA is 13-2 against Notre Dame in regular season ACC matchups since the Irish joined the conference in 2013. Virginia and Notre Dame split a pair of regular season meetings in 2023-2024, with the Fighting Irish routing the Cavaliers 76-54 in South Bend and UVA getting revenge with a 65-53 victory in Charlottesville. Virginia is 8-3 in home games at John Paul Jones Arena so far this season.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Notre Dame, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-10, 2-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-10, 2-6 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, January 25th at 6:30pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena (14,623) in Charlottesville, Virginia
How to watch: ESPN2
How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com
Commentators: Wes Durham (Play-by-Play), Dan Bonner
How to listen: SiriusXM 119 or 193, SXM App 955 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Notre Dame Radio Network
Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Notre Dame, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Notre Dame Game Preview, Score Prediction
More Virginia Basketball News
Coaching Carousel: Who Will Virginia Battle for Top Coaching Candidates?
Virginia Honoring Tony Bennett During Georgia Tech Game on February 8th
Reevaluating Potential Virginia Basketball Head Coaching Candidates
What's Going on With Christian Bliss? Ron Sanchez Finally Gives an Answer
Report: Former Virginia Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Memphis