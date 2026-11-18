For the first time in over a month, Tony Elliott had reason to smile during his weekly Tuesday press conference. His Virginia Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak by dominating California 36-7 last Saturday.

Now they prepare for North Carolina's visit, as both 5-5 teams seeks bowl eligibility for a second straight season. They need to win Saturday against UNC or next week at Virginia Tech.

Here's the highlights of what Elliott had to say Tuesday:

On finishing on a high note and reaching a bowl:

"It's extremely important just for the mindset and mentality of our program. We're fortunate to be able to play two more games, right? And it doesn't matter who we play, when we play, where we play, what the circumstances are, what the record is. We need to show up and we need to play our best because that's who we believe we are. We need to play our best because that's who we believe we are."

The biggest goals of this team, such as winning the ACC, are well out of reach. That doesn't mean there isn't anything still left to play for, though. A win against the Tar Heels guarnatees a bowl bid.

On the offense's improvement against Cal:

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Virginia didn't score its second offensive touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Regardless, Elliott says he saw improvement.

"I thought [we] dominated the line of scrimmage. ... So, I thought there was a lot of progress. I thought the quarterback [Beau Pribula] came out clean, didn't get hit much. Now are there are things to improve? Absolutely, there's things to improve, but in terms of progress relative to maybe some of the couple of performances before that, definitely saw progress. But still got room to go."

On Solomon Beebe's increased workload:

"He probably has the most juice of all the [running backs], he's got the home run potential, and we had seen that. And obviously, we had to make up some time from early in the season [with legal issues], rightfully so. And now he's getting more comfortable. And so, you saw even early on, last couple games, we've had some specific type of packages specifically for him to take advantage of his speed and quickness. ... Like we saw early in the season, just a natural playmaker..

On coaching against UNC's Bill Belichick:

"It's a privilege. I mean, he's a legend. I mean, regardless of what the tenure is at North Carolina, his statue is already made.

Elliott had just a brief interaction with Belichick after last year's game in Chapel Hill. Back then, Elliott said he would love more time with Belichick at some point in the future. Maybe that happens.

"So, it's gonna be him and Nick (Saban) up there at the top, neck and neck. So, it's a lot like having the privilege to coach against Coach Saban. I mean, it's a legend. And so definitely a ton of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, and what he's doing at North Carolina."