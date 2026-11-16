Virginia Football Opens As Slight Home Favorite In Week 12 Matchup vs North Carolina

Virginia is one win away from bowl eligibility after their 36-7 win over California on Saturday. They will get a chance to go back to the postseason when they face longtime rival North Carolina, which also enters this game 5-5 and one win away from bowl eligibility.

This has been a better season for UNC, but they are still a middle of the pack team in the ACC in Bill Belichick's second season in Chapel Hill. Last season was an instant classic between these two teams, with UVA avoiding the upset and keeping their ACC Championship hopes alive. There are lower stakes in this game compared to last season, but getting back to the postseason is still something that should make UVA fans proud, considering the first few years of Tony Elliott's tenure in Charlottesville.

Speaking of Saturday's game, Virginia is going to be a very small favorite against UNC. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia is going to be a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is opening 43.5.

Can UVA get their 6th win?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Bowl games are not as beloved as they used to be in college football, but it should still be a point of pride to make one if you are the Cavaliers. Yesterday, they rebounded and got a big victory over California, after weeks of poor play in losses to Duke and Wake Forest, the latter being a 51-7 beatdown at the hands of one of the hottest teams in the country.

It was important for UVA head coach Tony Elliott to see his team come out and play better yesterday and he talked about that after the game:

"They had a decision to make when we showed back up on Monday after Wake Forest on what they wanted to do as a team. But also individually, what kind of person are you going to choose to be? Are you going to say that all is lost, the sky is falling? Or are you going to be a person that digs your feet in and say, I'm going to focus on what I can control. I believe in the best to come ahead of me and I'm going to go fight for that. And that's what you saw in the football team and in the staff."

UNC might have five losses, but they played close games with Miami, Notre Dame, and Louisville this season, as well as having a win over Duke. It won't be an easy game for UVA on Saturday at home.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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