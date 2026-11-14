Instant Takeaways From UVA's Comeback Win at Maryland

It was raucous. It was near-defeaning, according to Apple Watches. And Virginia found a way to win.

In the unfriendly confines of Maryland's Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., the Cavaliers snatched an 87-83 signature victory from the reptilian jaws of defeat. Here are instant takeaways live from College Park:

Take a bow, Sam Lewis

Lewis scored a career-high 28 points. He was essential in Virginia's comeback. When Maryland kept getting free trips to the free throw line, Lewis was there to respond with a clutch bucket.

Slam Lewis for the lead. pic.twitter.com/lWmvXvfFfQ — Xander (@xandertilock) November 14, 2026

The Cavaliers need to capitalize on their chances

Yes, Maryland shot 12 more free throws — but that wouldn't have been a problem had Virginia made more than 63% of its own free throw attempts, or not coughed up a myriad of careless turnovers. Most of the Cavaliers' turnovers were a result of mental errors, not elite defense by Maryland.

When Virginia came within one or two buckets of taking the lead, it usually turned the ball over and gave the Terrapins an instant reprieve. The Cavaliers didn't take the lead until late in the game. That could be a problem against a better opponent.

Kalu Anya and Martin Carrere showed flashes of being meaningful contributors

It may have just been a combined six points, but Anya and Carrere were very useful offensively. They set quality screens, forced defenders into the paint and passed well. They also combined for five assists. The few points they had came in crucial situations, often stopping Terrapins rallies.

It isn't pretty, but Virginia can win without the three ball

The Cavaliers only drilled a trio of three-pointers in the first 37 minutes of the game. That's very uncharacteristic, especially considering that the Terrapins were destroyed by a barrage of threes in their game against Georgetown.

The dagger was a triple from Thijs De Ridder, but it took far too long for Virginia to get its long distance game going.

The Cavaliers need more from Nolan Adekunle (and most of the team)

In 19 minutes, Adekunle had zero points, two rebounds and three assists. Defensively, he wasn't much better — as he was a foul magnet. Not all of the fouls were exactly textbook, but even so, Adekunle could have avoided many of them.

Meanwhile, every Cavaliers starter scored at least 12 points except for Adekunle. That was a costly goose egg tonight.

Adekunle wasn't alone. Virginia was overly carried by its core four of De Ridder, Lewis, Chance Mallory and Johann Grunloh. That quartet accounted for nearly all of the scoring. This will me something to monitor moving forward.