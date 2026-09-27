Instant takeaways from UVA’s dominant win over Delaware

Virginia needed a response after last week’s surprising loss to West Virginia. The Cavaliers did more than respond Saturday — they completely dominated the game, winning 42-3.

Here are instant takeaways, from the very second the clock hit triple zeroes at Scott Stadium.

Virginia got back to the football team it wants to be

The Cavaliers only ran for 50 yards in the first half. That is lower than expected for a team with an elite offensive line and running back room. However, the run game served its purpose — tiring out the Delaware defense and pulling safeties closer to the line of scrimmage.

With the Blue Hens focusing on the run, Beau Pribula eviscerated their defense through the air. Because Virginia forced its opponent to key in on the run, Pribula had his best half of football as a Cavalier. He dotted up the Blue Hens for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the first half (with just three incompletions).

Virginia would still like to see more efficiency in the running game, but even when it was slow, it still moved the chains and stressed Delaware’s defense.

Beau Pribula continues to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in all of college football

From the start of the NC State game till halftime tonight, Pribula completed 53 of his 72 passing attempts — nearly 74%. With the exception of Miami’s Darian Mensah, there may not be a more efficient quarterback in college football. Pribula has 11 passing touchdowns and just one interception, which was a deflected pass in the Norfolk State game.

Virginia cornerbacks rebounded in a massive way

Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci is an underrated signal-caller, one who can burn a Power Four defense often. Tonight, however, the Cavaliers locked up his receivers with sticky coverage. Minicucci departed in the second quarter with an injury — and his backup fared even worse against Virginia.

The Cavaliers only allowed 33 passing yards in the first half after West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. threw all over Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard last week.

Rico Flores Jr. looks like the No. 1 receiver this team needs

Until tonight, no Cavaliers receiver topped 90 receiving yards in a game. Flores did it in one half. He produced nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown before halftime, making highlight play after highlight play.

Flores missed the first two games of the year due to injury, and he only caught one pass for 26 yards in his Virginia debut against the Mountaineers. Tonight, Flores displayed potent speed, reliable hands and crisp route-running.

The backups impressed

In the third quarter, the Cavaliers relented and put in the reserves. Many starred — Keke Adams recorded his first (and second) career interception(s) — but the offensive line allowed two sacks and the defensive backs allowed a few big catches. In their defense, a great rain poured down on Scott Stadium, but early 2027 auditions were broadly encouraging.