Virginia air-fries the Blue Hens 42-3, rebounding in blowout fashion

In its first two drives Saturday night against Delaware, Virginia’s defense allowed a grand total of two yards.

Over on offense, quarterback Beau Pribula completed 21 of 24 passing attempts for four touchdowns — before halftime. A bulk of that went towards a breakout performance by wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., who corralled nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Also before halftime.

Some 90 rainy minutes later, the Cavaliers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) glided out of Scott Stadium with a 42-3 victory in which they had 556 total yards and held the Blue Hens (2-2, 0-0 Conference USA) to 160.

"What you saw tonight was a reflection of how [we] responded," Coach Tony Elliott said postgame.

The Cavaliers had their most productive passing performance of the young 2026 season. Even backup quarterback Eli Holstein got in on the action, heaving a 74-yard touchdown to receiver Isaiah Robinson. Receiver Kam Courtney had a banner day too, with four catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

By game’s end, Virginia threw for 437 yards — its most in a game in nearly five years (2021 vs Pitt).

The air attack took center stage for the Cavaliers, to the biggest extent this season. The run game was largely pedestrian, as Virginia averaged just 2.9 yards per carry on 41 rushing attempts. The offensive line also saw some rare struggles, as it allowed five sacks. Will Bettridge missed a field goal within his range.

Those blemishes, however, were extremely minor in the grand scheme of this football game. Elliott was not worried.

The Cavaliers dominated in just about every statistic, both basic and advanced.

In terms of first downs, Virginia earned 30 compared to just nine by Delaware. The Blue Hens were just 1-11 on deep passes. The Cavaliers forced the Blue Hens to punt five times (and a sixth drive ended with an interception on the third play).

The defense, meanwhile, may have been just as impressive as the passing game. The Cavaliers have only allowed 52 points in their first four games — their fewest since 2004. Tonight marked the third time Virginia has held its opponent to a single score this year. Even though the Cavaliers gave up 38 points to West Virginia, they are only allowing 13 points per game.

Delaware only reached Virginia's 40-yard line once all night.

The domination was a fitting display of pride and passion on UVA Strong Day, honoring Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry. All three families were represented, and Elliott took the time to give flowers and embraces to all of them as the home crowd gave standing ovations.

"I feel like us coming out and having a good performance was really important," Courtney said.

Flores scored a touchdown wearing Lavel's jersey. Flores pointed to the sky.

"I wasn't here for [2022], but I feel [Lavel, Devin and D'Sean] because I'm a Virginia Cavalier," Flores said.

The road ahead will quickly become more difficult. Virginia has an Oct. 3 road date at Florida State, before returning home to host Syracuse Oct. 10. However, the Cavaliers still a perfect 1-0 in ACC play — and they control their own destiny in the ACC title race.