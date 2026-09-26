Virginia vs Delaware Live Updates | NCAA Football
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Tonight's captains are K Will Bettridge, OL McKale Boley, Noah Josey and Cole Surber, TE Dakota Twitty, RB Xavier Brown and P Daniel Sparks. Today is UVA Strong Day, and all captains were players from the 2022 team.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock