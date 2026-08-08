Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore rejoin Virginia, with a caveat

Saturday, Virginia football announced that defensive linemen Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore will be integrated into Virginia football preseason activities as the program assesses matters associated with their return.

Holmes and Moore have not officially been added to the roster listed on the team website. They are simply participating with the team — which could include practice, film sessions, off-field excursions and other activities. This move could lead to something more.

A return for Holmes and Moore is only possible because of the NCAA’s updated rules for eligibility. Essentially, student-athletes will have five years to play five seasons with no exceptions for injury or limited playing time.

The rule begins this academic year. However, five in five excluded student-athletes who began competition during the 2022-23 year and exhausted eligibility this past spring. About a week ago, an injunction was granted — grandfathering those players and making them eligible for 2026-27 competition.

Earlier this week, Tony Elliott mentioned that the Cavaliers have had communication with Holmes and Moore about a potential return. There are some complications.

Virginia built its 2026 roster with the knowledge that Holmes and Moore were not going to have another season of eligibility. The Cavaliers added several defensive linemen in the transfer portal. There are financial agreements. There were players who came to Charlottesville and completed spring practice as well as most of fall camp.

“[We] didn't plan on those guys being a part of your program, so [we] made decisions and went out and provided opportunities to guys that have been here putting in work,” Elliott said. “So you just would have to work through the dynamics of integrating those guys back into the team, especially with the newer guys that you have on the roster.”

What do Holmes and Moore bring to the team?

Both veterans played in all 14 games in 2025. They tied for third on the team with three sacks each, providing solid run defense and the ability to contribute towards rushing the passer. They have extensive experience (47 career starts for Holmes and 49 for Moore).

Elliott previously noted that potential additions would have a difficult time catching up to get in football shape and be ready to play from a schematic standpoint. Holmes and Moore do have the benefit of a full year with John Rudzinski’s system — but there are some new players around them.

Again, the two linemen have not officially been added to the roster. But if there is a way to feasibly get them up to speed ahead of the season opener three weeks from now — or at the latest after a game or two — Virginia could field a seriously experienced and potent defensive line.