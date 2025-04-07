Jonas Sanker Projected as 4th Round Pick in Latest NFL Mock Drafts
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and for the fourth year in a row, it seems the Virginia football program will have a player selected in the draft. UVA safety and Charlottesville native Jonas Sanker is projected to be a fourth round draft pick according to multiple mock drafts posted recently. Let's take a look at some of those mock drafts to see where NFL insiders and draft analysts are predicting Sanker will be headed in the NFL Draft.
Chad Reuter, a Draft Analyst on NFL.com and the NFL Network, released on a five-round NFL Mock Draft on Friday (April 4) and projected Sanker to be selected with the 134th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. That pick is owned by the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, who could be in the market for a safety in the draft after trading veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. But in this projection, Reuter is proposing that the Eagles trade the pick to their Super Bowl LIX opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs. If that plays out, it would be the second time in recent history that the Chiefs draft a Virginia safety, as they also selected Juan Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and Thornhill helped Kansas City win two Super Bowls.
Brian Bosarge of Draft Countdown posted a full seven-round Mock Draft on Sunday (April 6) and similarly projected Sanker to be drafted in the back end of the fourth round. In Bosarge's Mock Draft, Sanker goes No. 137 overall to the Seattle Seahawks. Bosarge has Sanker as the seventh safety taken in the draft.
Andrew Harbaugh of Buccaneers Wire released a mock draft for just the NFC South teams on Friday (April 4) and projected the Carolina Panthers to select Sanker with the 114th pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. This prediction would line up with what we were told by Sanker after UVA's Pro Day on March 19th, as he reported that he had a visit scheduled with the Panthers, but was hopeful to schedule a few more meetings with other teams in advance of the draft.
Pro Football Focus currently has Jonas Sanker ranked as the No. 116 overall prospect in the NFL Draft and the seventh-ranked safety. Scouts Inc., which powers the official ESPN Draft Board, has Sanker ranked as the No. 100 overall prospect in the draft and the seventh-ranked safety.
Sanker, a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection in his time at Virginia, was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash (which ranked seventh among safeties at the Combine), recorded a 10'8" in the broad jump (tied for third among safeties), posted a 36.5" vertical jump (seventh among safeties), and clocked a 1.51-second 10-yard split (tied for third among safeties).
Sanker will look to make it four NFL Drafts in a row with a Cavalier selected, following Malik Washington (6th round, 184th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins), Dontayvion Wicks (5th round, 159th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers), and Jelani Woods (3rd round, 73rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft).
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held Thursday April 24th-Saturday, April 26th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.