Virginia Wide Receiver Andre Greene Jr Announces Intention to Enter Transfer Portal

With their 2025 season officially wrapping up on Saturday with their Gator Bowl win over Missouri, Virginia can now turn to the offseason where they will hope to do what they did in the transfer portal last offseason. UVA was able to assemble through the transfer portal the key pieces of what became an 11 win team in 2025.

While the focus for UVA will be on retaining talent, they are going to be losing players as well and the latest one is wide receiver Andre Greene Jr, who announced tonight that he is going to be entering the transfer portal.

Thank you UVA, forever a wahoo!🧡🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/bjWk45fWp6 — Andre Greene Jr ¹ (@DreGreeneJr) December 31, 2025

Greene Jr was a transfer from North Carolina and for his career he caught 15 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown.

From his bio at Virginiasports.com:

"AT VIRGINIA

2024 – "Started in eight of the eleven games he appeared in … Recorded the longest reception of his career, a 24-yard catch in 24-19 win at No. 23 Pittsburgh (11/9) … Finished with a career-high 30 receiving yards on three catches in win over the Panthers … Nabbed his first catch as a Cavalier in 24-14 win over Boston College (10/5) … Also caught 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Eagles … Made UVA debut in season opener against Richmond (8/31)."

AT NORTH CAROLINA

2023 – "Appeared in six games … Made two catches for 17 yards.

2022 – "Appeared in five games at wide receiver … Made collegiate debut in the season opener against FAMU and appeared in games against Appalachian State, Georgia State, Virginia Tech and Oregon … Did not record any stats prior to the bowl game … Made his first career start in the bowl game against Oregon, with three receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown … Retained ability to redshirt."

HIGH SCHOOL & PERSONAL

"A four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 61st-best player, the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the nation’s 36th-best player, the No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in the state according to Rivals … Tabbed as the nation’s 100th-best player, the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in the state according to ESPN … A member of the ESPN 300 … Listed as the nation’s 88th-best player, the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in the state by On3 … Invited to the Under Armour All-American game, the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl … Team captain … Tallied 85 catches for 1,456 yards and at least 17 TDs during his prep career … Led his team to its first undefeated regular season, catching 42 passes for 833 yards and 15 TDs as a senior … Also made three INTs, returning one for a TD, on defense … Earned All-Prep League Player of the Year honors … Posted 12 receptions for 234 yards and two TDs in an abbreviated three-game season as a junior … Racked up 31 catches for 600 yards as a sophomore … Helped St. Christopher’s to a 10-2 record and the state finals … His quarterback at St. Christopher’s was UVA baseball All-American shortstop Griff O’Ferrall … Also played basketball for four years and ran track as a freshman … Coached by Lance Clelland … Son of Alexis Brown and Andre Greene Sr."