Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia Football Game at Notre Dame

Matt Newton

Line of scrimmage during the Virginia football game against Notre Dame at Scott Stadium.
Line of scrimmage during the Virginia football game against Notre Dame at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The first of 12 kickoff times has been released for the 2024 Virginia football season. Notre Dame announced its complete 2024 football schedule on Tuesday and with it, the kickoff time for the game between the Fighting Irish and Cavaliers on November 16th. Virginia will head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Saturday, November 16th and the game will kickoff at 3:30pm on NBC/Peacock.

Notre Dame will face five ACC opponents in 2024:
Sept. 28 vs. Louisville
Oct. 12 vs. Stanford
Oct. 19 vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)
Nov. 9 vs. Florida State
Nov. 16 vs. Virginia

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between Virginia and Notre Dame, with the most recent meeting coming in 2021, when the Fighting Irish handed the Cavaliers a 28-3 loss in Charlottesville. UVA will make the trip to South Bend for the second time and first since suffering a 35-20 loss to Notre Dame back in 2019.

Virginia's non-conference schedule in 2024 includes home games against Richmond and Maryland and road trips to Coastal Carolina and Notre Dame.

See UVA's full 2024 football schedule below.

2024 Virginia Football Schedule

Saturday, August 31st: Richmond (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, September 7th: at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, NC)
Saturday, September 14th: Maryland (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, September 21st: at Coastal Carolina (Conway, SC)
Saturday, September 28th: OPEN
Saturday, October 5th: Boston College (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, October 12th: Louisville (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, October 19th: at Clemson (Clemson, SC)
Saturday, October 26th: North Carolina (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, November 2nd: OPEN
Saturday, November 9th: at Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA)
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (Notre Dame, IN)
Saturday, November 23rd: SMU (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, November 30th: at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, VA)

Published
Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 