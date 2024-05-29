Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia Football Game at Notre Dame
The first of 12 kickoff times has been released for the 2024 Virginia football season. Notre Dame announced its complete 2024 football schedule on Tuesday and with it, the kickoff time for the game between the Fighting Irish and Cavaliers on November 16th. Virginia will head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Saturday, November 16th and the game will kickoff at 3:30pm on NBC/Peacock.
Notre Dame will face five ACC opponents in 2024:
Sept. 28 vs. Louisville
Oct. 12 vs. Stanford
Oct. 19 vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)
Nov. 9 vs. Florida State
Nov. 16 vs. Virginia
This will be the fifth-ever meeting between Virginia and Notre Dame, with the most recent meeting coming in 2021, when the Fighting Irish handed the Cavaliers a 28-3 loss in Charlottesville. UVA will make the trip to South Bend for the second time and first since suffering a 35-20 loss to Notre Dame back in 2019.
Virginia's non-conference schedule in 2024 includes home games against Richmond and Maryland and road trips to Coastal Carolina and Notre Dame.
See UVA's full 2024 football schedule below.
2024 Virginia Football Schedule
Saturday, August 31st: Richmond (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, September 7th: at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, NC)
Saturday, September 14th: Maryland (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, September 21st: at Coastal Carolina (Conway, SC)
Saturday, September 28th: OPEN
Saturday, October 5th: Boston College (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, October 12th: Louisville (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, October 19th: at Clemson (Clemson, SC)
Saturday, October 26th: North Carolina (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, November 2nd: OPEN
Saturday, November 9th: at Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA)
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (Notre Dame, IN)
Saturday, November 23rd: SMU (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, November 30th: at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, VA)