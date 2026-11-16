The end of the regular season is officially on the docket. The ACC announced that Virginia and Virginia Tech's Nov. 28 clash will be a 3 p.m. kickoff on The CW.

It will be a national broadcast for what Coach Tony Elliott refers to as the State Championship.

Across the whole 2026 season, the Cavaliers will have played just one noon game (SMU). All of Virginia's gamew will have been nationally broadcast except for the Norfolk State bout.

The Cavaliers are aiming to record back-to-back Commonwealth Cup wins for the first time since 1997 and 1998. That latter win was the last time Virginia beat the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va., an entire generation ago. Virginia football has gone 3-23 against Virginia Tech since 1998. This year's team will hope to make that statistic a little less ugly on Rivalry Weekend.

A preamble of the Commonwealth Clash

Virginia Tech is in trouble. The Hokies were just eviscerated by lowly Stanford in primetime at Lane Stadium. Other losses include a late crumble against Pitt's backup quarterback, a defeat at Cal and a blowout loss at SMU.

Virginia Tech will almost certainly extend its losing streak — it has a trip to No. 7 Miami this weekend, where an all-out disembowelment seems inevitable.

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So, entering the Commonwealth Clash, the Hokies will probably have gone through a 2-5 streak. That would put them at 6-5 overall, firmly in the "mid-tier" of the ACC. Virginia is around there too, but probably towards the back, given it currently sits at 5-5.

By the way, the Cavaliers still haven't won a game away from Scott Stadium this year.

Oct 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (60) and offensive lineman Noah Josey (77) in action during the game between the Mustangs and the Cavaliers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Stadium is sure to be at a fever pitch for this rivalry. If Virginia is to have a chance, it will need to benefit from a series of Hokies mistakes (which have become extremely common). Virginia Tech has won six games primarily due to a paper-thin schedule.

The teams the Hokies beat have combined to go 20-41 this season.

In contrast, Virginia's wins have come against a cohort that is 21-30. Is that all that better? No, but it is a tiny bit better. Also consider that Virginia Tech did not have to take trips to Wake Forest and Florida State, nor face Duke or a half-respectable non-conference opponent.

The Cavaliers and Hokies are probably a close matchup on paper. However, the game is played on grass — and Virginia Tech does have some All-ACC candidates who will seriously strain this underperforming Virginia team.

Running back Jeffrey Overton and tight end Luke Reynolds look the part of future NFL starters. Coach James Franklin can lean on that duo against an up-and-down Cavaliers defense. The more intriguing story, though, is what the Cavaliers offense can do against a middling Hokies defense.