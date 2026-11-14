Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia Football vs. California

The last time Virginia played, it ran for 16 yards, went 1-for-12 on third down, and lost 51-7 to then-No. 14 Wake Forest.

Two weeks later, the Hoos are back home, rested after a bye week and with a favorable matchup.

California has lost three straight by a combined 131-37 points; it can barely run the ball, and this is its third road game in a row. Virginia, meanwhile, got healthier over the bye. Jekail Middlebrook is back, and safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter are expected to play for the first time in weeks.

Virginia has a path to victory with this game. I just don't think the Cavaliers will win by 11. Under Tony Elliott, UVA is 4-22 when it scores fewer than 21 points, and it hasn't scored 21 points since beating Syracuse on Oct. 10.

Virginia (4-5, 2-4 ACC) has lost three straight but is 4-1 at Scott Stadium. Cal (3-6, 2-4) has lost five of its last six, and its only win in that stretch was with its backup quarterback.

Why this game matters

At 4-5, Virginia needs two wins in its last three games to reach a bowl game. After Saturday, it hosts North Carolina (5-4) at Scott Stadium and then finishes the regular season at Virginia Tech (6-3). A win puts the Hoos one victory from bowl eligibility for the second straight season. A loss would mean they'd have to beat both UNC and the Hokies.

Elliott has already admitted the bigger goals are gone.

"Obviously, Charlotte, probably out of the picture," he said Tuesday.

He added that a bowl game and beating Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Cup are still on the table. A year ago, this program won a school-record 11 games and finished alone atop the ACC standings with a dominant win over the Hokies. While this season may have fallen short, there are still goals to strive for.

The bye week should help. Under Elliott, Virginia is 7-0 after an open week, and two of those wins came on the road against ranked teams. This was the Hoos' first week off since early September.

Cal needs this one even more. Tosh Lupoi's first team has to beat Virginia, Stanford, and Pitt just to get to six wins.

Last year's meeting was closer than the 31-21 final. Virginia led 17-7 at halftime in Berkeley, but Cal cut it to three with a trick play, a lateral to tight end Mason Mini, who threw a 42-yard touchdown pass. Early in the fourth quarter, a 14-yard punt from Daniel Sparks gave the Bears the ball at the Virginia 25, and they scored two plays later to make it 24-21. Kam Robinson finally ended it, picking off Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and returning it 35 yards for a touchdown with 34 seconds left. It was Virginia's first win on the West Coast in program history.

Elliott is standing by Pribula

Virginia has scored 13, 16, and 7 points in its last three games. Against Power Four opponents, it's averaging 18.9 points. It has converted 36 of 120 third downs (30 percent) and given up 28 sacks.

Before the Wake game, Elliott answered the quarterback questions by pointing at his left tackle and three dropped passes. On Tuesday, he made the same case without naming anyone.

"I think everybody wants a new quarterback, but hell, any quarterback that's getting hit, and he's getting hit early in the game, it's going to be hard for him to be as efficient as possible," Elliott said.

So we will not be seeing Eli Holstein start on Saturday. Elliott did say he'd like to find a way to play both quarterbacks, as Holstein went 12-of-16 for 102 yards at Wake Forest.

I still think Elliott has a point that swapping quarterbacks doesn't fix 28 sacks. But Beau Pribula's October run is hard to ignore. In the first four games, he completed 76.7 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns. In five October games, he's 73-of-126 (57.9 percent) for 788 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Poor pass protection explains some of that drop, but it definitely can't explain all of it.

This is a favorable matchup for Virginia's run game

The Bears allow 5.0 yards per carry and 184.6 rushing yards per game, and they've given up 22 rushing touchdowns in nine games. Wake ran for 220 yards against them, and SMU ran for 256. Overall, Cal is allowing 31.6 points per game.

Middlebrook will be a very important factor in this game. He ran for a career-high 117 yards on 24 carries against Duke, sat out at Wake, and Virginia finished with 16 rushing yards without him. On the season, he has 513 yards and averages 4.9 per carry.

Right tackle Monroe Mills didn't need many words when asked where the offense needs to improve: "Run game. We've got to get the ball rolling."

Cal doesn't get to the quarterback much, with 15 sacks this season and only two in its last three games, according to Cal Sports Report. If Virginia can stay out of third-and-8, Pribula should have more time than he's had in a month.

Then after many failed or short third-down attempts, the Hoos are left with fourth down. Virginia has gone for it 31 times and converted 19, and Elliott said Tuesday that some of the conservative third-down calls are by design.

"So my philosophy on a sequencing situation is you're trying to get half of it or put yourself in a fourth-and-short," he said. "Don't put the ball in jeopardy."

If there is any time for the Hoos to go for it on fourth, it would be against Cal. Cal's opponents have converted 11 of 12 fourth-down tries this year.

When the ball has to go through the air, Pribula has to watch for safety Kingston Lopa, a Bednarik and Thorpe semifinalist whose five interceptions are tied for second nationally. All five came in September, three of them in one game at Syracuse. Pribula has thrown three interceptions in 212 attempts, so the ball has mainly been safe from picks, but at the price of over-conservative play calling.

Kam Courtney is expected back after missing three games, and Rico Flores Jr. is out again. Pribula's main target could be Da'Shawn Martin, who has 26 catches, 366 yards, and six touchdowns this season and is coming off career highs of nine catches and 119 yards at Wake.

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The main problem with this offense now is that long drives have to end in the end zone, and 13 of Virginia's 33 red-zone trips haven't.

Cal throws short, and Virginia's linebackers are thin

The Bears' run game has been weak, averaging 82.8 rushing yards per game, 137th out of 138 FBS teams, and 3.0 yards per carry.

Adam Mohammed, their leading rusher with 363 yards, is available after he returned from a knee injury at NC State two weeks ago. That helps a little, but the offense mainly has been operating through Sagapolutele. The sophomore lefty has completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,751 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions, even after a concussion that cost him all or part of three games in October.

Cal right now is averaging 9.8 yards per catch. Receiver Chase Hendricks leads the team with 61 catches, for only 565 yards and four touchdowns.

Watch for something weird, too. Mini, the tight end who threw that touchdown pass last year in a trick play, took a direct snap for a score at SMU on the same drive Cal converted a fake field goal.

Cal wants to throw it short, and Virginia has been good against the pass all year. UVA leads the ACC in pass-efficiency defense, opponents complete 53.8 percent of their throws, and the Hoos have eight interceptions to go with the eight touchdown passes they've allowed. Hillman and Minter were both back at practice this week. Hillman still has the team lead with three picks even though he hasn't played since hurting his ankle against Syracuse on Oct. 10, and Minter sat out Duke and Wake Forest.

I'm more worried about the linebackers. Maddox Marcellus (44 tackles, most on the team) is doubtful and Landon Danley is out, which leaves Kam Robinson and then Caleb Hardy, Justin Rowe, and Myles Brown. Cal likes to get the ball to Hendricks and its running backs in space and make you tackle, so if I'm Cal, that's where I'm going.

Third-and-long was a problem at Wake, too. The Deacons converted 9 of 14 third downs, and Elliott said Tuesday that fixing the defense starts with limiting explosive plays on third down.

"We've given up some super explosives on third and long, when we should be getting off the field," he said.

The pass rush hasn't gone anywhere, at least. UVA has a sack in all nine games, the first time since 2019, and Matthew Fobbs-White leads the team with five sacks and nine hurries. Last year in Berkeley, Virginia sacked Sagapolutele four times and intercepted him twice. I think it needs something close to that again for this game to get comfortable.

Cal will give some extra help, too. The Bears have been flagged 81 times for 763 yards, the most penalty yardage in the country, and they've handed opponents 35 first downs on penalties.

How to watch

TV: ACC Network

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Location: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network (John Freeman, Ahmad Hawkins, Jay James)

Odds

As of Friday afternoon, FanDuel Sportsbook had Virginia as a 10.5-point favorite, with the total at 47.5. DraftKings opened the Hoos as -12.5 on Sunday. SP+ projects Virginia by 16 and gives it an 84 percent chance to win.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Final Score Prediction

Virginia 24, California 17.

Virginia should win this game, but winning it by 11 is a very different ask.

The Hoos have scored 30 points against one Power Four team this season, the 34-8 opener against NC State on Aug. 29. Their only other Power Four win, against Syracuse, came by three.

There is a case for racking up the points, though, and it's in Cal's second halves. The Bears led SMU 20-17 at halftime and lost 59-20. They were tied 10-10 at NC State and lost 31-10. That's 63-0 after halftime in their last two games. If Virginia goes up two scores early, Cal might fold again. The Hoos could have another fourth quarter like the Syracuse game. This game will be a mental one, and only if the Hoos regain their early-season momentum can they win decisively.

The defense should carry this one for most of the afternoon. Cal can't run the ball, Hillman and Minter are back, and Sagapolutele is going to see a lot of Fobbs-White. I could see something like 13-7 at halftime, with Middlebrook doing most of the work.

My problem is the offense. Virginia has 36 points in its last three games combined, and I'm not going to sit here and predict 30. A couple of drives probably die inside the 20 and turn into Will Bettridge field goal attempts. Cal will hit the backup linebackers with enough short throws to put together two long scoring drives, keeping it a one-score game into the fourth quarter.

Two weeks ago, I predicted Cal and North Carolina, both at Scott Stadium, would decide this season. I think Virginia gets the first one Saturday.

Going 5-5 isn't what anyone had in mind in August, but it's better than 4-6 and one step closer to a bowl game.