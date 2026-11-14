Three Bold Predictions For Virginia vs California

After a much-needed week off, Virginia Football is back in action this afternoon against the Cal Golden Bears.

It has been a disappointing season for both teams. UVA looked the part of an ACC contender to begin the year, but the offense has been struggling to get any traction, and the defense has not been able to live up to the standard they set last season. Cal, on the other hand, has looked like a complete mess in first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi's first season on the job, and they have to win out to have a chance to go to a bowl game.

Here are three bold predictions for today's game.

1. Virginia wins by 20+

This is bold because of the way that UVA has been playing as of late, but California is reeling and while I don't full trust the Cavaliers to come out and handle their business, I trust this coaching staff far more than I do Cal's to come out and I question how much more the Golden Bears want to play this season.

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Virginia is a program that got a taste of what it takes to win last season and while this season has fallen short of previous expectations, I think they have enough of a running game and defense to shut down Cal and win by a margin today against a team that might not have a big desire to play the rest of the season.

2. Virginia gets at least two interceptions

Cal quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagopolutele has thrown six interceptions this season, while UVA has picked off eight passes this season. Both numbers are middle of the pack in the conference, but I think that the Cavaliers defense is going to find a way to force some mistakes from one of the most talented signal callers in the ACC.

3. Jekail Middlebrook rushes for at least 160 yards

Middlebrook is going to get the benefit of playing against the third worst rushing defense in the ACC, as Cal has given up an average of 184 yards per game on the ground and I think that Middlebrook is going to have a chance to have a big day on the ground.

Middlebrook has only had one 100 yard game on the ground this season and that was in the last game that we saw him, against Duke three weeks ago. Middlebrook missed the blowout loss to Wake Forest and had a bye week to also heal up for this game and I think he is set to have his best game of the year