Payton Cormier and Cole Kastner Take Home ACC Lacrosse Weekly Awards

Cormier was named the ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Kastner was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Two Cavaliers received ACC weekly men's lacrosse awards following Virginia's 19-8 victory over Johns Hopkins on Saturday. Junior attackman Payton Cormier was named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside North Carolina's Chris Gray, and sophomore defenseman Cole Kastner was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Payton Cormier tied a career-high with six goals against the Blue Jays. Cormier is the first Cavalier to have multiple six-goal games in his career since fellow Canadian Mark Cockerton in 2013. This is the second time Cormier has been named ACC Offensive Player of the Week in his career.

Cole Kastner won ACC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time after causing a career-high five turnovers, including one which led to his first-career goal on a highlight play towards the end of the the first quarter.

Kastner is currently second in the nation in caused turnovers with 19 (3.8 per game) and leads the ACC in that category.

Additionally, Connor Shellenberger was named to the USILA national team of the week after tallying a career-high eight points on three goals and five assists.

No. 2 Virginia is set to face No. 11 North Carolina on Thursday at 8pm in Chapel Hill.

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Preview: Can Virginia Win the ACC Tournament?

Virginia Ranked No. 5 by Baseball America, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball

Jayden Gardner Named to All-ACC Third-Team

Virginia Places Six at ACC Wrestling Championships

Virginia Softball Goes 3-2 at Tennessee Invitational

No. 18 UVA Men's Tennis Takes Down North Carolina 4-2