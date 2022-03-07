Virginia Ranked No. 5 by Baseball America, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball
Virginia baseball is off to its best start since 2013 as the Cavaliers have won 11 consecutive games to begin the 2022 campaign. UVA has scored at least ten runs in a program-record eight-straight games.
Virginia remains unranked in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 rankings, but the Cavaliers are up to No. 7 in the Collegiate Baseball Top 25 and are No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings. UVA is ranked 26th in the latest RPI rankings.
Of the teams ranked in the top 25 of the D1Baseball.com poll, only one (Clemson) is currently undefeated this season. Virginia is one of five undefeated teams in all of college baseball.
Here are the full top 25 rankings for D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Baseball American and RPI:
|D1Baseball
|Collegiate Baseball
|Baseball America
|RPI
1. Texas
1. Texas
1. Texas
1. Texas
2. Ole Miss
2. Vanderbilt
2. Stanford
2. Ole Miss
3. Arkansas
3. Tennessee
3. Notre Dame
3. Florida
4. Vanderbilt
4. Oregon State
4. Ole Miss
4. Rutgers
5. Stanford
5. Stanford
5. Virginia
5. Texas Tech
6. Oklahoma State
6. LSU
6. Oklahoma State
6. Clemson
7. Oregon State
7. Virginia
7. Vanderbilt
7. Liberty
8. Florida State
8. Notre Dame
8. Oregon State
8. Maryland
9. Notre Dame
9. Georgia Tech
9. Arkansas
9. Georgia
10. Tennessee
10. Ole Miss
10. Florida State
10. Florida State
11. Florida
11. Georgia
11. Tennessee
11. Portland
12. Florida
12. Liberty
12. Liberty
12. Mercer
13. Georgia Tech
13. Florida
13. Florida
13. Oregon State
14. Liberty
14. North Carolina
14. Georgia Tech
14. Samford
15. North Carolina
15. Gonzaga
15. UCLA
15. Dallas Baptist
16. Arizona
16. Oklahoma State
16. LSU
16. UConn
17. Texas Tech
17. Texas State
17. Arizona
17. Arizona
18. Tulane
18. Arizona
18. Georgia
18. Missouri
19. Clemson
19. Texas Tech
19. Gonzaga
19. Texas State
20. Georgia
20. Arkansas
20. North Carolina
20. Gonzaga
21. TCU
21. Purdue
21. Clemson
21. Central Connecticut State
22. NC State
22. Florida State
22. Maryland
22. Dayton
23. Mississippi State
23. Miami
23. Tulane
23. Tennessee
24. Maryland
24. UCLA
24. Old Dominion
24. Charleston Southern
25. Gonzaga
25. Old Dominion
25. NC State
25. UC Irvine
Virginia concludes a nine-game homestand on Tuesday at 3pm against George Washington at Disharoon Park.
