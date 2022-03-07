Skip to main content

Virginia Ranked No. 5 by Baseball America, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball

The Cavaliers are one of five undefeated teams in all of college baseball

Virginia baseball is off to its best start since 2013 as the Cavaliers have won 11 consecutive games to begin the 2022 campaign. UVA has scored at least ten runs in a program-record eight-straight games. 

Virginia remains unranked in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 rankings, but the Cavaliers are up to No. 7 in the Collegiate Baseball Top 25 and are No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings. UVA is ranked 26th in the latest RPI rankings. 

Of the teams ranked in the top 25 of the D1Baseball.com poll, only one (Clemson) is currently undefeated this season. Virginia is one of five undefeated teams in all of college baseball. 

Here are the full top 25 rankings for D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Baseball American and RPI: 

College Baseball Rankings

D1BaseballCollegiate BaseballBaseball AmericaRPI

1. Texas

1. Texas

1. Texas

1. Texas

2. Ole Miss

2. Vanderbilt

2. Stanford

2. Ole Miss

3. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

3. Notre Dame

3. Florida

4. Vanderbilt

4. Oregon State

4. Ole Miss

4. Rutgers

5. Stanford

5. Stanford

5. Virginia

5. Texas Tech

6. Oklahoma State

6. LSU

6. Oklahoma State

6. Clemson

7. Oregon State

7. Virginia

7. Vanderbilt

7. Liberty

8. Florida State

8. Notre Dame

8. Oregon State

8. Maryland

9. Notre Dame

9. Georgia Tech

9. Arkansas

9. Georgia

10. Tennessee

10. Ole Miss

10. Florida State

10. Florida State

11. Florida

11. Georgia

11. Tennessee

11. Portland

12. Florida

12. Liberty

12. Liberty

12. Mercer

13. Georgia Tech

13. Florida

13. Florida

13. Oregon State

14. Liberty

14. North Carolina

14. Georgia Tech

14. Samford

15. North Carolina

15. Gonzaga

15. UCLA

15. Dallas Baptist

16. Arizona

16. Oklahoma State

16. LSU

16. UConn

17. Texas Tech

17. Texas State

17. Arizona

17. Arizona

18. Tulane

18. Arizona

18. Georgia

18. Missouri

19. Clemson

19. Texas Tech

19. Gonzaga

19. Texas State

20. Georgia

20. Arkansas

20. North Carolina

20. Gonzaga

21. TCU

21. Purdue

21. Clemson

21. Central Connecticut State

22. NC State

22. Florida State

22. Maryland

22. Dayton

23. Mississippi State

23. Miami

23. Tulane

23. Tennessee

24. Maryland

24. UCLA

24. Old Dominion

24. Charleston Southern

25. Gonzaga

25. Old Dominion

25. NC State

25. UC Irvine

Virginia concludes a nine-game homestand on Tuesday at 3pm against George Washington at Disharoon Park. 

