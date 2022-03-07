Virginia Ranked No. 5 by Baseball America, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball

The Cavaliers are one of five undefeated teams in all of college baseball

Virginia baseball is off to its best start since 2013 as the Cavaliers have won 11 consecutive games to begin the 2022 campaign. UVA has scored at least ten runs in a program-record eight-straight games.

Virginia remains unranked in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 rankings, but the Cavaliers are up to No. 7 in the Collegiate Baseball Top 25 and are No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings. UVA is ranked 26th in the latest RPI rankings.

Of the teams ranked in the top 25 of the D1Baseball.com poll, only one (Clemson) is currently undefeated this season. Virginia is one of five undefeated teams in all of college baseball.

Here are the full top 25 rankings for D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Baseball American and RPI:

D1Baseball Collegiate Baseball Baseball America RPI 1. Texas 1. Texas 1. Texas 1. Texas 2. Ole Miss 2. Vanderbilt 2. Stanford 2. Ole Miss 3. Arkansas 3. Tennessee 3. Notre Dame 3. Florida 4. Vanderbilt 4. Oregon State 4. Ole Miss 4. Rutgers 5. Stanford 5. Stanford 5. Virginia 5. Texas Tech 6. Oklahoma State 6. LSU 6. Oklahoma State 6. Clemson 7. Oregon State 7. Virginia 7. Vanderbilt 7. Liberty 8. Florida State 8. Notre Dame 8. Oregon State 8. Maryland 9. Notre Dame 9. Georgia Tech 9. Arkansas 9. Georgia 10. Tennessee 10. Ole Miss 10. Florida State 10. Florida State 11. Florida 11. Georgia 11. Tennessee 11. Portland 12. Florida 12. Liberty 12. Liberty 12. Mercer 13. Georgia Tech 13. Florida 13. Florida 13. Oregon State 14. Liberty 14. North Carolina 14. Georgia Tech 14. Samford 15. North Carolina 15. Gonzaga 15. UCLA 15. Dallas Baptist 16. Arizona 16. Oklahoma State 16. LSU 16. UConn 17. Texas Tech 17. Texas State 17. Arizona 17. Arizona 18. Tulane 18. Arizona 18. Georgia 18. Missouri 19. Clemson 19. Texas Tech 19. Gonzaga 19. Texas State 20. Georgia 20. Arkansas 20. North Carolina 20. Gonzaga 21. TCU 21. Purdue 21. Clemson 21. Central Connecticut State 22. NC State 22. Florida State 22. Maryland 22. Dayton 23. Mississippi State 23. Miami 23. Tulane 23. Tennessee 24. Maryland 24. UCLA 24. Old Dominion 24. Charleston Southern 25. Gonzaga 25. Old Dominion 25. NC State 25. UC Irvine

Virginia concludes a nine-game homestand on Tuesday at 3pm against George Washington at Disharoon Park.

