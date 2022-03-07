Jayden Gardner Named to All-ACC Third-Team
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2021-2022 All-ACC Men's Basketball Team and award winners on Monday morning.
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner was named to the All-ACC Third Team and both Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman were honorable mentions.
Reece Beekman was the runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year with 20 votes, trailing Duke's Mark Williams with 46 votes. Williams and Beekman headline the All-ACC Defensive Team.
Wake Forest's Alondes Williams was named the ACC Player of the Year and Duke's Paolo Banchero was named the ACC Rookie of the Year.
Kadin Shedrick was fifth in the voting for ACC Sixth Man of the Year, which went to Florida State's Matthew Cleveland. NC State's Dereon Seabron was the ACC's Most Improved Player.
Wake Forest's Steve Forbes was named the ACC Coach of the Year. Tony Bennett received one vote.
The 2021-2022 All-ACC Team was voted on by a panel of 78 individuals comprised of the conference's 15 head coaches and 63 media members.
2021-22 ACC Award Winners
Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest
Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke
Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State
Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
2021-22 All-ACC Team
First Team
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372
Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241
Second Team
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192
Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148
Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147
Third Team
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131
Mark Williams, Duke, 119
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119
Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105
Honorable Mention
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84
PJ Hall, Clemson, 72
John Hugley, Pitt, 54
Charlie Moore, Miami, 42
Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22
AJ Griffin, Duke, 22
Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
ACC Player of the Year
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6
ACC Freshman of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1
Trevor Keels, Duke, 1
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
Charlie Moore, Miami, 2
ACC Most Improved Player
Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes
PJ Hall, Clemson, 28
Mark Williams, Duke, 4
John Hugley, Pitt, 4
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2
James Karnik, Boston College, 1
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1
ACC Sixth Man of the Year
Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes
El Ellis, Louisville, 6
Anthony Walker, Miami, 6
Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6
Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5
Quinten Post, Boston College, 2
Cam Hayes, NC State, 1
ACC Coach of the Year
Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19
Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13
Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3
Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1
Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1
All-ACC Defensive Team
Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55
Charlie Moore, Miami, 45
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33
All-Rookie Team
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72
AJ Griffin, Duke, 66
Trevor Keels, Duke, 50
