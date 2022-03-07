Jayden Gardner Named to All-ACC Third-Team

Gardner earned All-ACC Third Team honors and Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark were honorable mentions

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2021-2022 All-ACC Men's Basketball Team and award winners on Monday morning.

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner was named to the All-ACC Third Team and both Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman were honorable mentions.

Reece Beekman was the runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year with 20 votes, trailing Duke's Mark Williams with 46 votes. Williams and Beekman headline the All-ACC Defensive Team.

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams was named the ACC Player of the Year and Duke's Paolo Banchero was named the ACC Rookie of the Year.

Kadin Shedrick was fifth in the voting for ACC Sixth Man of the Year, which went to Florida State's Matthew Cleveland. NC State's Dereon Seabron was the ACC's Most Improved Player.

Wake Forest's Steve Forbes was named the ACC Coach of the Year. Tony Bennett received one vote.

The 2021-2022 All-ACC Team was voted on by a panel of 78 individuals comprised of the conference's 15 head coaches and 63 media members.

2021-22 ACC Award Winners

Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest

Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke

Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State

Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

2021-22 All-ACC Team

First Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241



Second Team

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147



Third Team

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131

Mark Williams, Duke, 119

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105



Honorable Mention

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84

PJ Hall, Clemson, 72

John Hugley, Pitt, 54

Charlie Moore, Miami, 42

Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22

AJ Griffin, Duke, 22

Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15



Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).



ACC Player of the Year

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6



ACC Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Trevor Keels, Duke, 1



ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Charlie Moore, Miami, 2



ACC Most Improved Player

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes

PJ Hall, Clemson, 28

Mark Williams, Duke, 4

John Hugley, Pitt, 4

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2

James Karnik, Boston College, 1

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1



ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes

El Ellis, Louisville, 6

Anthony Walker, Miami, 6

Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6

Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1



ACC Coach of the Year

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19

Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13

Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1



All-ACC Defensive Team

Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55

Charlie Moore, Miami, 45

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33



All-Rookie Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72

AJ Griffin, Duke, 66

Trevor Keels, Duke, 50

