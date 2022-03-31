Virginia Places Four on Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-America Teams
Inside Lacrosse released their men's lacrosse Midseason All-Americans on Thursday and four Virginia players made the list. Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner were named First Team All-Americans and Cade Saustad and Grayson Sallade were honorable mentions.
Connor Shellenberger has continued his brilliant play from the end of last season. The 2021 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player has recorded at least five points in 12 consecutive games and is currently third in the country in points with 6.25 per game.
Cole Kastner has twice been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week and is third in the NCAA in caused turnovers at 3.0 per game. The 6'7" sophomore has caused at least four turnovers in half of UVA's games this season, including five turnovers against Johns Hopkins in a game in which he also scored his first-career goal.
READ MORE: Lars Tiffany Signs Contract Extension to Remain UVA Men's Lacrosse Coach Through 2026
Cade Saustad is the leader of the UVA defense and, despite struggling with an injury for the past few weeks, has collected 14 ground balls and forced nine turnovers this season.
Grayson Sallade has caused three turnovers and picked up 20 ground balls this season from the short-stick defensive midfielder position and has also tallied three assists.
Up next, No. 2 Virginia plays at Richmond on Saturday at 12pm.
Here's the full list of Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-Americans:
First Team
A Chris Gray, North Carolina
A Connor Shellenberger, Virginia
A Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland
M Matt Campbell, Villanova
M Sam Handley, Penn
M Graham Bundy, Jr., Georgetown
FO Zach Cole, Saint Joseph's
SSDM Roman Puglise, Maryland
SSDM Connor Maher, North Carolina
LSM Ethan Rall, Rutgers
D Will Bowen, Georgetown
D Cole Kastner, Virginia
D Gavin Adler, Cornell
G Owen McElroy, Georgetown
Second Team
A Brendan Nichtern, Army
A Jack Myers, Ohio State
A Asher Nolting, High Point
M Jonathan Donville, Maryland
M Patrick Skalniak, Navy
M Nakeie Montgomery, Duke
FO Luke Wierman, Maryland
SSDM Zach Geddes, Georgetown
SSDM Jake Stevens, Princeton
LSM Greg Campisi, Harvard
D Brett Makar, Maryland
D Arden Cohen, Notre Dame
D Owen Grant, Delaware
G Brett Dobson, St. Bonaventure
Third Team
A Matt Brandau, Yale
A Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse
A Ross Scott, Rutgers
M Kyle Long, Maryland
M Jack Hannah, Denver
M Brian Tevlin, Yale
FO Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh
SSDM Brennan Kamish, Rutgers
SSDM Payton Rezanka, Loyola
LSM Andrew Song, Princeton
LSM Tyler Carpenter Duke
D Brendan Lavelle, Penn
D Gibson Smith, Georgetown
D Jackson Bonitz, Navy
G Colin Kirst, Rutgers
Honorable Mention
A Chris Brown, Princeton
A Josh Zawada, Michigan
A Brennan O'Neill, Duke
A Vince D'Alto, Boston U
A Mike Robinson, Delaware
A Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame
A CJ Kirst, Cornell
M Brendan Curry, Syracuse
M Alexander Vardaro, Princeton
M Anthony DeMaio, Maryland
M Shane Knobloch, Rutgers
M Alex Trippi Georgetown
M Kevin Tobin, UMass
M Jackson Reid, Ohio State
M Aiden Blake, Cornell
M Sam English, Princeton
M Taylor Strough, Fairfield
FO James Reilly, Georgetown
FO Justin Inacio, Ohio State
FO Tommy Burke, Vermont
FO Conor Calderone, Boston U
SSDM Grayson Sallade, Virginia
SSDM Troy Hettinger, Jacksonville
SSDM Chet Comizio, Villanova
SSDM Bubba Fairman, Maryland
SSDM Harrison Bardwell, Cornell
SSDM George Grippo, Drexel
SSDM Connor Cmiel, Ohio State
LSM Roy Meyer, Boston U
LSM Ryan McNulty, Loyola
LSM Jack Stuzin, Yale
LSM/D Teddy Leggett, Lehigh
D Matt Rahill, Maryland
D Cade Saustad, Virginia
D Jake Saunders, Richmond
D Chris Fake, Yale
D George Baughan, Princeton
D Ben Finlay, Princeton
D Jason Reynolds, Notre Dame
D Cam Wyers, Loyola
D Colin Hinton, Jacksonville
G Erik Peters, Princeton
G Matt Garber, Boston U
G Daniel Hincks, Dartmouth
G Luke Millican, Jacksonville
G Logan McNaney, Maryland
