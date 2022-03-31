Virginia Places Four on Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-America Teams

Inside Lacrosse released their men's lacrosse Midseason All-Americans on Thursday and four Virginia players made the list. Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner were named First Team All-Americans and Cade Saustad and Grayson Sallade were honorable mentions.

Connor Shellenberger has continued his brilliant play from the end of last season. The 2021 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player has recorded at least five points in 12 consecutive games and is currently third in the country in points with 6.25 per game.

Cole Kastner has twice been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week and is third in the NCAA in caused turnovers at 3.0 per game. The 6'7" sophomore has caused at least four turnovers in half of UVA's games this season, including five turnovers against Johns Hopkins in a game in which he also scored his first-career goal.

READ MORE: Lars Tiffany Signs Contract Extension to Remain UVA Men's Lacrosse Coach Through 2026

Cade Saustad is the leader of the UVA defense and, despite struggling with an injury for the past few weeks, has collected 14 ground balls and forced nine turnovers this season.

Grayson Sallade has caused three turnovers and picked up 20 ground balls this season from the short-stick defensive midfielder position and has also tallied three assists.

Up next, No. 2 Virginia plays at Richmond on Saturday at 12pm.

Here's the full list of Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-Americans:

First Team

A Chris Gray, North Carolina

A Connor Shellenberger, Virginia

A Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland

M Matt Campbell, Villanova

M Sam Handley, Penn

M Graham Bundy, Jr., Georgetown

FO Zach Cole, Saint Joseph's

SSDM Roman Puglise, Maryland

SSDM Connor Maher, North Carolina

LSM Ethan Rall, Rutgers

D Will Bowen, Georgetown

D Cole Kastner, Virginia

D Gavin Adler, Cornell

G Owen McElroy, Georgetown

Second Team

A Brendan Nichtern, Army

A Jack Myers, Ohio State

A Asher Nolting, High Point

M Jonathan Donville, Maryland

M Patrick Skalniak, Navy

M Nakeie Montgomery, Duke

FO Luke Wierman, Maryland

SSDM Zach Geddes, Georgetown

SSDM Jake Stevens, Princeton

LSM Greg Campisi, Harvard

D Brett Makar, Maryland

D Arden Cohen, Notre Dame

D Owen Grant, Delaware

G Brett Dobson, St. Bonaventure

Third Team

A Matt Brandau, Yale

A Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse

A Ross Scott, Rutgers

M Kyle Long, Maryland

M Jack Hannah, Denver

M Brian Tevlin, Yale

FO Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh

SSDM Brennan Kamish, Rutgers

SSDM Payton Rezanka, Loyola

LSM Andrew Song, Princeton

LSM Tyler Carpenter Duke

D Brendan Lavelle, Penn

D Gibson Smith, Georgetown

D Jackson Bonitz, Navy

G Colin Kirst, Rutgers

Honorable Mention

A Chris Brown, Princeton

A Josh Zawada, Michigan

A Brennan O'Neill, Duke

A Vince D'Alto, Boston U

A Mike Robinson, Delaware

A Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame

A CJ Kirst, Cornell

M Brendan Curry, Syracuse

M Alexander Vardaro, Princeton

M Anthony DeMaio, Maryland

M Shane Knobloch, Rutgers

M Alex Trippi Georgetown

M Kevin Tobin, UMass

M Jackson Reid, Ohio State

M Aiden Blake, Cornell

M Sam English, Princeton

M Taylor Strough, Fairfield

FO James Reilly, Georgetown

FO Justin Inacio, Ohio State

FO Tommy Burke, Vermont

FO Conor Calderone, Boston U

SSDM Grayson Sallade, Virginia

SSDM Troy Hettinger, Jacksonville

SSDM Chet Comizio, Villanova

SSDM Bubba Fairman, Maryland

SSDM Harrison Bardwell, Cornell

SSDM George Grippo, Drexel

SSDM Connor Cmiel, Ohio State

LSM Roy Meyer, Boston U

LSM Ryan McNulty, Loyola

LSM Jack Stuzin, Yale

LSM/D Teddy Leggett, Lehigh

D Matt Rahill, Maryland

D Cade Saustad, Virginia

D Jake Saunders, Richmond

D Chris Fake, Yale

D George Baughan, Princeton

D Ben Finlay, Princeton

D Jason Reynolds, Notre Dame

D Cam Wyers, Loyola

D Colin Hinton, Jacksonville

G Erik Peters, Princeton

G Matt Garber, Boston U

G Daniel Hincks, Dartmouth

G Luke Millican, Jacksonville

G Logan McNaney, Maryland

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

13 Years of Bennett Ball: Tony Bennett's Outstanding Resume at Virginia

Virginia Tennis Extends Andres Pedroso and Sara O'Leary Through 2027

No. 4 Virginia Downs Richmond 8-2 for Program-Record 19th Straight Home Win

Matthew Nunes Wins ACC Defensive Player of the Week for Second Time

Kate Douglass and Todd DeSorbo Earn CSCAA National Swimming Awards

Reports: Virginia Basketball Contacts Several Transfer Portal Targets