No. 11 Virginia vs. No. 3 North Carolina Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse

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Virginia vs North Carolina pregame notes

UVA owns a 59-33 advantage since the series began in 1938. The 59 wins are UVA’s most against any opponent in program history (followed by 51 against Duke). In Chapel Hill last year, the Tar Heels defeated the Cavaliers 18-9, snapping UVA's six-game series win streak. UVA has won nine of the last 11 meetings, dating back to 2018.

The Hoos have won the last two meetings with Carolina at Klöckner Stadium, 11-4 in 2022 and 14-6 in 2024. The Tar Heels' four goals in 2022 marked the fewest goals in a game under Joe Breschi, who was named UNC's head coach in 2006. The last time the Tar Heels knocked off the Cavaliers at Klöckner was a 16-13 decision during the first of three games between the two teams in 2021.

Later that year, UVA claimed back-to-back meetings against the Heels, including in the NCAA semifinals on the way to capturing the 2021 national title over Maryland.