Virginia men’s lacrosse saw its four-game win streak end Saturday against Syracuse. Despite the loss, the Cavaliers can solidify their resume this weekend as they host the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC also seeks a bounce-back after falling 10-5 to now No. 1 Notre Dame, whom the Hoos defeated a few weeks ago. That said, here are five keys to a Virginia victory on Saturday.

The Millon Brothers Rise to the Occasion

It’s no secret this spring that Brendan and McCabe Millon have served as the focal points of the Virginia offense. Not only are the two leading the Hoos in points, but the two rank 7th (McCabe) and 9th (Brendan) nationally in points per game. The last time out at Klöckner Stadium, the brothers combined for eight points during the Hoos' statement win over No. 1 Notre Dame. If the Cavaliers want to pull another upset at home, the Millon brothers will once again need to rise to the occasion. So far this season, Coach Lars Tiffany has brought a creative approach to matchups, choosing to occasionally bring McCabe out of the box to allow him to dodge downhill or possibly draw a short-stick defender, while Brendan has primarily operated from x.

🫣🎬 Can’t stop watching this angle of Brendan Millon’s game-winner against No. 1 Notre Dame… pic.twitter.com/If2fXplXL8 — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) March 30, 2026

Strong Midfield Play

In press conferences, Tiffany has credited the return of Joey Terenzi as a catalyst for Virginia’s uptick in form over the last few games. In the wins over Duke and Notre Dame, Terenzi posted a combined seven points (five goals, two assists). Also in the midfield, sophomore Hudson Hausmann has stepped up in recent games, notching three goals and two caused turnovers in the Hoos' last three games. It should also be noted that Terenzi and Hausmann’s goals have come at pivotal moments in games, such as Terenzi’s notching a goal and two assists early against Duke or Hausmann’s game-sealing goal against ND. Trusting these two to convert for the Cavaliers will be key to finding a way past UNC.

Finding a Way to Limit UNC Faceoff Specialist Brady Wambach

Brady Wambach, nephew of USA women’s soccer legend Abby Wambach, has starred for the Tar Heels as he’s won 69.4% of his faceoffs this season in addition to five goals and four assists. Up until last weekend, Wambach had looked unstoppable until Notre Dame faceoff specialist Tyler Spano gave Wambach his first sub-50% performance of the season. Heading into Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see how Virginia attempts to limit Wambach. Against Duke, the Hoos double poled the wings, expect something similar on Saturday. One positive for the Cavaliers is that their faceoff unit has operated by committee this season, with Andrew Greenspan, Henry Metz, and Griff Meyer all taking considerable reps this season. If one of the three can find a rhythm against Wambach, the Hoos could be in business.

Limiting Owen Duffy and Dominic Pietramala

Similar to the Millon brothers of UVA, the Tar Heels have their own dynamic duo on offense with Owen Duffy, who is a creative dodger and quarterback, alongside Dominic Pietramala, who has one of the strongest shots in college lacrosse. Expect defender John Schroter to draw the assignment of Duffy, leaving Michael Meredith or Aidan Murnane to draw Pietramala. Either way, limiting the two of them and this UNC offense will take a full defensive effort, which will entail not allowing backdoor cuts (something the Hoos have struggled with as of late) and forcing favorable shots for goalie Jake Marek that allow him to make clean saves and push transition. Notre Dame showed the blueprint last week as to how to stifle the Tar Heels' offense; the question remains, if Virginia can emulate it.

Embracing the Virginia Brand of Lacrosse

In the Cavaliers' best games this season, they’ve embraced the style of play that is Virginia lacrosse: wreaking havoc with fast-paced transition, big hits, and winning the ground ball battle. This starts with the defense establishing a presence early with full-force slides, Marek making saves and pushing transition, and the Virginia offense creating frustration during North Carolina's clears. If Virginia can play its style they will have a win on Saturday and have secured at least a share of the ACC regular season title.

"That's high-level stuff."



After a huge save by Jake Marek, Brendan Millon finds Truitt Sunderland on the doorstep for the equalizer.#GoHoos🔸⚔️🔹 pic.twitter.com/ACwMWreZgW — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) March 28, 2026

Opening whistle is Saturday at noon at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.