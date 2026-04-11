No. 13 Virginia vs. No. 5 Syracuse Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse

Virginia vs Syracuse Pregame Notes

With its 12-10 victory over Virginia in last year's regular-season meeting at Klöckner Stadium, Syracuse took a 22-21 lead in the all-time series, which began in 1938. The last time the two teams met in the JMA Wireless Dome was on April 20, 2024, when both teams tallied five goals each in the fourth quarter, but the Orange scored the final four to earn an 18-17 win.

Virginia’s offense scored five of the game’s first six goals, but only managed five more the rest of the way as No. 8 Syracuse mounted a second-half comeback to win 12-10 at Klöckner Stadium on March 29, 2025.

In its ACC road opener last week, Syracuse had its six-game win streak snapped after falling 14-9 at North Carolina, which is ranked No. 1 in this week's USILA coaches poll.

For the first time since 2004, Virginia emerged victorious in a regular-season meeting against its archnemesis, the Duke Blue Devils, at Koskinen Stadium last Saturday (April 4).