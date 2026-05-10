No. 5 Virginia vs. Georgetown Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse
No. 5 Virginia lacrosse (10-6) hosts Georgetown (10-4) in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Hoos will look to stay red hot after winning the ACC Tournament this past weekend. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent events at the top.
Virginia 0, Georgetown 0 | Opening Faceoff 7:30 PM
Virginia vs. Georgetown Pregame Notes
For a preview: Virginia Lacrosse vs. Georgetown: NCAA Tournament First Round Preview
- Virginia has won seven of its last nine games, including wins over Notre Dame (2x), North Carolina and Duke
- Virginia is seeking to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2024
- McCabe Millon received Inside Lacrosse All-American First Team Honors this week as he rolls into the NCAA Tournament with 30 goals and 44 assists, while his younger brother, Brendan Millon, received Second Team Honors with 33 goals and 40 assists.
- Virginia's Truitt Sunderland, Ryan Colsey, Joey Terenzi, Hudson Hausmann, Robby Hopper, and John Schroter all received Inside Lacrosse Honorable Mention All-American Honors
- Georgetown has a brotherly tandem of its own of Liam and Rory Connor, with the two registering 72 and 63 points, respectively. Both received Honorable Mention All-American Honors.
- Georgetown advanced to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big East Tournament Title
- The winner will face Duke, who defeated Richmond 14-12
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Aidan has been writing for Virginia Cavaliers On SI since January of 2023 and covers UVA football, basketball, men's soccer, and men's lacrosse. He is from New York and is currently in his fourth year at the University of Virginia, enrolled in the M.S. in Accounting program.Follow AidanBaller1