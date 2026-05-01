No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 1 Notre Dame Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse
No. 8 Virginia (8-6, 2-2 ACC) faces off against No. 1 Notre Dame (10-1, 3-1 ACC) in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. Virginia defeated Notre Dame 11-9 in the first matchup. See full play-by-play and live analysis of the game in the thread below. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent events at the top.
Virginia 0, Notre Dame 0 | Opening Faceoff 5PM
Virginia vs Notre Dame Pregame Notes
For a preview: What are the Keys to a Virginia Lacrosse Win Over No. 1 Notre Dame?
- Virginia defeated No. 1 Notre Dame 11-9 in Charlottesville, Virginia in March
- Since the win, Virginia defeated No. 11 Duke and Drexel but have fallen to No. 5 North Carolina and No. 6 Syracuse
- Since the loss, Notre Dame has defeated No. 3 Richmond, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 6 Syracuse, and No. 11 Duke
- A win would give Virginia its first ACC Tournament win since 2019
- Notre Dame leads the ACC in scoring defense (8.27 goals allowed per game)
- Brendan Millon leads the Hoos in points with 30 goals and 36 assists with brother McCabe Millon close behind with 24 goals and 40 assists
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Aidan has been writing for Virginia Cavaliers On SI since January of 2023 and covers UVA football, basketball, men's soccer, and men's lacrosse. He is from New York and is currently in his fourth year at the University of Virginia, enrolled in the M.S. in Accounting program.Follow AidanBaller1