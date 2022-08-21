Skip to main content
Two Cavaliers Help the U.S. Win the U21 World Lacrosse Championship

Two Cavaliers Help the U.S. Win the U21 World Lacrosse Championship

Danny Parker and Quentin Matsui helped the U.S. capture its ninth-consecutive junior world lacrosse title on Saturday in Ireland
Two members of the Virginia men's lacrosse program helped the United State win gold at the 2022 World Lacrosse Men's U21 Championship. Midfielder Danny Parker and defenseman Quentin Matsui, both rising fourth years at UVA, helped the U.S. defeat Canada 12-10 on Saturday in Limerick, Ireland to capture the United States' ninth-consecutive junior world lacrosse title. 

The U.S. led the gold medal match wire-to-wire, but it was nevertheless yet another thrilling matchup between the United States and Canada for lacrosse supremacy. Canada scored with just over two minutes left in regulation to cut it to a one goal game, but Duke's Jake Naso won the next faceoff and Notre Dame's Pat Kavanagh iced the game with an empty net goal. 

Thomas McConvey, an incoming transfer into the UVA men's lacrosse program by way of Vermont, won a silver medal playing for Canada. McConvey scored one goal in the championship game. 

In the last Junior World Lacrosse Men's Championship, which took place in 2016, the United States trailed Canada 8-2 at halftime of the gold medal match. The Americans came from behind and won via a last-second goal by then-UVA commit Ryan Conrad, who went on to win a national championship at Virginia. 

Danny Parker and Quentin Matsui now join Ryan Conrad and a host of other UVA alums who have won world lacrosse titles at the international level. 

