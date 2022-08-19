Virginia Football: Jared Rayman and Josh Clifford Earn Scholarships

Sports can make for incredible moments on the field or floor, but the best and most heartwarming moments made possible by collegiate athletics are when student-athletes learn that they are being placed on scholarship.

Such was the case on Thursday when Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott surprised junior quarterback Jared Rayman and senior wide receiver Josh Clifford, both former walk-ons, with the news that they will be scholarship recipients for the upcoming academic year.

Rayman and Clifford were called up in front of the team - to participate in what appears to be karaoke - when Elliott revealed that he had a new nickname for the duo. See Elliott break the news in the video below:

Josh Clifford, who comes from Glenvar High School in Salem, Virginia, has appeared in six games over the last four years at UVA, including four appearances in 2020. A 6'2 quarterback from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, Jared Rayman made his UVA debut in 2021 and played in four of Virginia's games. He was also named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll in 2021.

See pictures of Clifford and Rayman reacting to the announcement:

