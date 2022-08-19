Virginia Basketball Ends Italy Tour With Thrilling OT Win Over KK Mega Basket

The Virginia men's basketball exhibition tour in Italy came to an end on Friday in thrilling fashion, as UVA's rematch against KK Mega Basket in Rapallo needed two overtime periods in order to determine a winner.

After cruising to blowout wins in the first two games of the exhibition tour, Virginia was given a rude awakening as a solid KK Mega Basket team filled with talented players with professional basketball experience outplayed and beat UVA 92-73 on Thursday.

After that humbling, but valuable learning experience, the Cavaliers got an immediate chance for redemption as they came back the very next day to face the same KK Mega Basket team on Friday. Virginia led for nearly the entirety of regulation, but a one-footed jumper from KK Mega Basket's Malcolm Cazalon beat the buzzer to send the game to overtime. One extra period was not enough to determine a victor, but UVA hung tough and eventually emerged victorious, avenging Thursday's loss with a 94-87 win.

Under Tony Bennett's rotation system, wherein three players sit out each of UVA's games in Italy, first years Ryan Dunn, Isaac Traudt, and Leon Bond were inactive for Thursday's loss. Those three freshmen returned to the floor for Friday's rematch, while Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, and Kadin Shedrick - all upperclassmen and starters from last year's team - were inactive for the final game of the tour. UVA went with a starting five of Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, Ben Vander Plas, and Francisco Caffaro.

Perhaps due to different personnel making for more advantageous matchups or maybe due to Tony Bennett and the UVA coaching staff making strategic adjustments after the first game, the rematch on Friday went much better for the Hoos, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

Virginia led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter behind seven points from Kihei Clark and six from Reece Beekman. By halftime, the Cavaliers had built a 10-point advantage as first-year Isaac McKneely paced the team with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. UVA led 34-24 at the half, a marked improvement on the defensive end after yielding 44 points in the first half on Thursday.

KK Mega Basket cut that deficit in half by the end of the third, but eight third-quarter points from Reece Beekman helped the Hoos maintain a 52-47 lead.

With UVA leading by two points with just a few seconds remaining on the clock, KK Mega Basket's Malcolm Cazalon hit a highly-contested one-footed jumper from just inside the top of the key as the buzzer sounded to tie the game at 69-69 and send it to overtime.

Reece Beekman continued his solid performance in overtime, helping the Cavaliers keep pace with KK Mega Basket as the game was still tied at 79-79 after the first overtime period. At long last, Virginia managed to rebuild a multi-possession lead in the second overtime and ice the game, ending the Italy tour on a high note.

Note: This article will be updated with individual statistics when that information becomes available. We'll also include any highlights or other video material posted on the team's social media channels as they are published.

Virginia concludes its exhibition tour with a 3-1 record and will return to Charlottesville on Saturday. We'll have more analysis and takeaways from UVA's four-game exhibition tour in the coming days on CavaliersNow.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Spaanstra and Jarrett Lift UVA Women's Soccer to Season-Opening Win Over George Mason

Virginia Basketball Falls to KK Mega Basket 92-73 in Italy

Brennan Armstrong Snubbed on ESPN's Top 100 College Football Players

Four-Star Elmarko Jackson Includes Virginia Basketball in Cut List

Former UVA Safety De'Vante Cross Signs With Green Bay Packers

Report: Virginia Basketball to Play in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off