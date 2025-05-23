UVA MLAX: Eleven Cavaliers Tabbed for PLL Training Camp Rosters
The Premier Lacrosse League has announced its rosters for training camp, with each team announcing its 29-player rosters that will practice in Albany, New York. 11 Virginia players were tabbed to PLL rosters for the upcoming training camp. Here's a breakdown for each team:
Boston Cannons
Veteran goalie Adam Ghitelman returns for another season with the Boston Cannons. Throughout his professional career, Ghitelman has been a three-time All-Star and is currently in the final year of his contract. At Virginia, Ghitelman helped lead the Hoos to the 2011 National Championship.
California Redwoods
The Redwoods have the most Hoos on their training camp roster this year with four former Virginia players. Attackman Charlie Bertrand won two Division II national championships at Merrimack before transferring to Virginia and being a part of the 2021 National Championship winning squad. Bertrand also won gold with Team USA at the 2023 World Championships and is in his fifth season with the Redwoods.
LSM Jared Conners, who won the 2023 PLL Championship with the Archers, enters his second year with the Redwoods. At UVa, Conners won two national championships and garnered Midfielder of the Year honors in 2021. SSDM Chris Merle, also a Hoos 2021 National Championship member, is on the Redwoods for the fourth straight year.
Rounding out the roster, Cole Kastner returns to the Redwoods after spending last summer on the holdout list as he prepared for his first collegiate basketball season with Stanford. Now refocused on lacrosse, the 2021 National Champion and two-time second-team USILA All-American will look to make his professional debut.
Griffin Schutz, who was drafted this year, is set to be on the holdout list for the 2025 season.
Carolina Chaos
N/A
Denver Outlaws
N/A
Maryland Whipsnakes
Ryan Conrad was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list earlier this month.
New York Atlas
What some called the UVAtlas in 2024 have three Hoos for the 2025 season. Connor Shellenberger leads the way after being named an All-Star in his rookie year. At Virginia, Shellenberger was a four-time first-team All-American. He became Virginia's all-time points leader and won Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in 2021 en route to the Cavs 2021 National Championship.
Alongside Shellenberger, his former linemates Payton Cormier and Xander Dickson further add to the Bulls' offense. Beginning with Cormier, who scored 224 collegiate goals, scored five goals in his first PLL start. Dickson was a member of both the 2019 and 2021 championship teams at Virginia and scored 24 goals in 2024 for the Atlas.
In their final collegiate season together, the three combined for 230 points.
Dox Aitken, who was on the roster last year, is on the holdout list for the 2025 season as he's preparing to play for the Ohio Valley Ironmen in the International Football Alliance.
Philadelphia Waterdogs
Thomas McConvey is set to play for the Waterdogs for the third straight season. McConvey was a first-team All-American in his one season with Virginia, where he scored 28 goals and added 24 assists. After being drafted in the third round, Ben Wayer was named to Philadelphia's training camp roster. Wayer comes off another strong year in Charlottesville, where he led the ACC in ground balls (excluding faceoff specialists) for the second consecutive year.
Zed Williams is also on the Waterdogs roster but is out for training camp with an injury.
Utah Archers
Matt Moore returns to the two-time defending champion Archers for his fourth straight year. Throughout his PLL career, Moore has amassed 37 one-point goals, one two-pointer, and 22 assists. At Virginia, Moore was a two-time National Champion and was a four-time ACC selection.
The PLL season is set to begin on Friday, May 30th.
