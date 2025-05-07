UVA MLAX: Ben Wayer and Griffin Schutz Selected in PLL Draft
On Tuesday night, two Cavaliers were selected in the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League Draft, with Ben Wayer and Griffin Schutz set to take their talents to the sport's highest level. The Philadelphia Waterdogs drafted Wayer in the third round, while the California Redwoods selected Schutz in the fourth round. Here's an analysis of both players and how they will fit into their new teams:
Ben Wayer
With the 23rd pick in the PLL draft, the Philadelphia Waterdogs selected Ben Wayer, Long-Stick Midfielder from the University of Virginia.
Wayer comes off another strong year in Charlottesville, where he led the ACC in ground balls (excluding faceoff specialists) for the second consecutive year. Wayer scooped up 70 groundballs this past season while adding 17 caused turnovers, establishing himself as a force off the faceoff and on the defensive end. The Alexandria, Virginia native also has flashed as a dominant transitional player, scoring six goals this past season.
In 2024, Wayer scored seven goals while adding six assists to go along with 98 groundballs and 26 caused turnovers, showing his potential when surrounded by talented teammates such as Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier in transition, something he will experience this summer with his new squad.
Wayer will reunite with former teammate Thomas McConvey while also joining fellow Hoo Zed Williams. From a positional standpoint, Wayer injects youth into an LSM room with Ryland Rees and Chris Sabia. Rees is a two-time All-Star and was named a 2nd Team All-Pro in 2021, giving Wayer a mentor in the pros.
As for a general team standpoint, despite Philadelphia finishing last in 2024, the reinforcements of No. 1 overall pick CJ Kirst and Jake Taylor on the offensive end are set to bolster a team that dropped five one-goal games. The draft picks are set to reinforce a squad led by 2024 1st Team All-Pro Michael Sowers and 3x First Team All-Pro midfielder Zach Currier.
Griffin Schutz
With the 31st pick in the PLL draft, the California Redwoods selected Griffin Schutz, Midfielder from the University of Virginia.
Headed into the 2025 season, Schutz was a projected top-ten pick, but his stock dropped significantly due to his lack of production this past season. Despite this, Schutz has the potential to be something great in the pros, as he's showcased as a powerful downhill dodger for the Hoos over the last four years. Schutz netted 24 goals and 16 assists his sophomore year before 23 goals and 12 assists in 2024.
Schutz's 6'3, 220-pound frame allows him to be an impact player on either side of the field, something which could be in his future this summer. Although Schutz played all offense in college with minimal roster spots in the PLL, it wouldn't be a surprise if Head Coach Anthony Kelly converted him to a two-way midfielder.
Schutz will join former Cavaliers Jared Conners, Chris Merle, and Charlie Bertrand in California. From a positional standpoint, Schutz joins a crowded offensive midfield room led by Bertrand, Ryan Aughavin, Cole Kirst, Romar Dennis, Nakeie Montgomery, Dylan Molloy, and recently drafted Sam English and Andrew McAdorey. On the defensive side, Brian Tevlin, Merle, and Carter Rice lead that unit, leaving Schutz with his work cut out for him in training camp if he wants to play opening weekend on either side of the ball.
Looking at the team as a whole, General Manager Joe Spallina made a splash this draft with the additions of Andrew McAdorey, Sam English, Chris Kavanagh, Carter Rice, and Schutz, who will look to usher in a new era of Redwoods lacrosse.
The opening day for the PLL season is Friday, May 30th.
