Virginia Lacrosse Offseason Update: Transfer Portal Departures and Needs
For the first time since 2022, the Virginia men's lacrosse team will not play during Memorial Day weekend. Further, this is the first time the Hoos have missed the NCAA tournament since 2017. The days of Connor Shellenberger are over, and after a season of struggle in a new era of Virginia lacrosse, it's time for the rebuild to begin.
So, what's happened since the season has concluded?
Starting with the departures, offensive midfielder Thomas Mencke was the first to depart Charlottesville, with Ty Xanders reporting that the Dallas native would head to Duke for the final year of his collegiate career. Mencke posted 14 goals last year, which included two in the season finale against Duke. Mencke started nine games in 2025, including the final two, leaving a vacancy in the midfield.
In addition to Mencke, offensive midfielder Johnny Hackett was reported to be in the transfer portal after only one season at Virginia. Hackett was sensational during his first two seasons at Bryant, posting 64 goals and 37 assists. Because of this, Hackett transferred to Virginia in search of fiercer competition but struggled to adjust to ACC competition.
In 2025, Hackett finished with a mere five goals while starting in six games, likely the reason for his departure from Charlottesville.
*As of the publishing of this article, no further transfers have been reported.
So, what positions will Virginia look to add to the portal?
If it isn't apparent enough, the Hoos need to reinforce their midfield with the departures of Hackett and Mencke in the transfer portal, in addition to the exhausted eligibility of Griffin Schutz and Jack Walshe.
Will Inderlied, Joey Terenzi (who missed much of last season due to injury), and Charles Balsamo return for next season, although the three only combined for 16 points in 2025.
With the lack of production from the midfield last year, expect the Cavaliers to load up on offensive midfielders in the transfer portal. Sean Browne, Ryan Duenkel, and Kyle Colsey who redshirted in 2025 will help reinforce this offensive group, which Kevin Cassese coaches, but relying solely on young talent is risky. Mixing in a few veterans would pay dividends for an offense in desperate need of production.
Besides midfield, the Cavs could add an extra goalie to provide competition for Kyle Morris with the departure of Matthew Nunes, in addition to targeting Vermont faceoff specialist Henry Dodge, who is currently in the portal. At UVM, Dodge finished first nationally in faceoff percentage, winning at 71.3%. If the Hoos could add Dodge, he'd join a scrappy faceoff room that includes Henry Metz, Andrew Greenspan, and incoming freshman Griff Meyer, with the former two showing signs of promise at the end of last year.
Expect more movement with the offseason set to begin for all teams on Tuesday, May 27th.