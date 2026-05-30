LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Southern Miss Baseball, Hattiesburg Elimination Game Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

A leadoff double from Holmes led to an RBI single from Gracia that gave UVA a 1-0 lead. A one out single from Didawick put two runners on, but they were left stranded. Cavaliers lead by one heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (1-3) is getting the start for Virginia today against the Golden Eagles, and here is how they are going to line up:

1. SS RJ Holmes

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. Jake Weatherspoon

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. DH Kyle Johnson

8. 1B Sam Harris

9. 3B Noah Murray

It is elimination time in Hattiesburg. The loser of today's game is going home (or, in Southern Miss' case, staying home), while the winner is going to advance to Sunday and play the loser of Jacksonville State/Little Rock, which will be played later today, weather permitting. Can Virginia find a way to keep their season alive today in Mississippi?