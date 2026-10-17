Losin’ Texas: Virginia Falls 23-13 at No. 24 SMU

Virginia scored just one touchdown Saturday. And that isn't the first time that's happened this season.

The Cavaliers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) have been held to a grand total of 20 points in their two ACC losses. This latest blunder at No. 24 SMU was particularly costly.

Virginia was giving the Mustangs (5-1, 3-1 ACC) a good fight in the first half. The game was tied 10-10 (primarily due to a redzone fumble by quarterback Beau Pribula). After a few plays, the Cavaliers managed to stop SMU as the clock hit triple zeroes entering halftime. Virginia was ready to jog into the locker room, full of enthusiasm and ready to receive the football in the third quarter.

Not so fast.

After getting the stop, defensive end Billy Koudelka delivered a late his on quarterback Kevin Jennings out of bounds. That mental lapse gave the Mustangs a free 15 yards and one more play, which turned into a field goal and a 13-10 SMU lead. Coach Tony Elliott shouted at Koudelka. The game was never the same.

Oct 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs defensive end Marques White (16) recovers a fumble by Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia started the third quarter with consecutive three-and-outs, losing all momentum from the first half. Its defense was able to hold the Mustangs to just one field goal during that time, however. The offense could not capitalize.

After those three-and-outs, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings elected to run the ball with his running backs a grand total of one time. The Cavaliers offense sputtered, only scoring three points in the second half. Running back Jekail Middlebrook had 71 total yards in the first half but only got four carries/targets in the second half.

SMU did not play a perfect football game. Its offense was fueled almost entirely by a few explosive plays, and on a play-to-play basis, the Cavaliers defense was more than holding its own. Virginia also benefited from six Mustang penalties. But that was not enough.

At the end of the day, a defense can prevent a team from losing — but it cannot win a game all on its own. Defenses cannot produce a long touchdown drive. An offense must win the football game by scoring, and Virginia has not been able to do that enough.

The road ahead is grim. This Cavaliers team must win two of its final five games to reach bowl eligibility, and that might be a tough task. Virginia hosts Duke Friday, before travelling to No. 21 Wake Forest, hosting Cal and North Carolina then ending the regular season at Virginia Tech.

It is getting late rather early for Virginia.