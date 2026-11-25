Tony Elliott has grown fond of the Commonwealth Cup since his Virginia Cavaliers wrested it away from Virginia Tech last November. As the state rivals prepare for their annual showdown Saturday in Blacksburg, here's what he had to say at his weekly press conference on Tuesday:

On the rivalry:

The Hokies have a 62-39-5 lead in the series. Virginia's 27-7 win at Scott Stadium last year was just its third victory since 1998 -- the last time the Cavaliers won in Blacksburg. Elliott wants his veteran team to be motivated (but not obsessed).

"There's a lot of additional hype outside just the fact that it's a rivalry game," he said. "So I think the biggest thing is making sure we don't play the game on the practice field. Now we have to practice and prepare, and there's a standard. But make sure that we don't play it out there. Make sure we don't play it in the hotel. And really just focus on when they spot the ball to get out the way. That's when we start playing the game. So, I'm counting on the senior leadership to make sure that they have the guys kind of under control."

On Virginia Tech's offensive stars:

Receiver Que'Sean Brown, tight end Luke Reynolds and freshman running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. are all explosive playmakers and will have the full attention of Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski as he prepares his game plan.

"They're really good. It's probably, it's got to be as good a three man tandem in this league when you look at it," Elliott said. "Man, Overton's really coming to his own. And I knew, heck, we went all in on him to try and get him. So we knew how good. He could potentially be in. He's even exceeded those expectations. Just his contact balance, his burst toughness, you know, for his size. So, and he's a threat to go the distance anytime he touches it, right? And then you got one of the best tight ends in the country, right? Like he can beat you down the field. He can beat you on all of the intermediate tight end type routes, but then also you can throw a screen to him and then he can go make that a explosive play. And then he's physical enough to mix it up in the run game and then Brown, I mean I don't know if there's a more Electric guy, but maybe Malachi [Toney of Miami]. He's kind of next in line up there when you just talk about his versatility, his speed, elusiveness."

On Tech's recent slump:

After a 6-2 start under first-year head coach James Franklin, the Hokies have dropped three straight, although they showed signs of life in last week's 28-20 loss at No. 4 Miami. Elliott doesn't want his players to be overconfident.

"They know that we're going to get the best version [of the Hokies]," he said. "So it doesn't matter what the record is, it doesn't matter how they've been playing, and you watch them there in the first half [Saturday], right? It looked like, you know, the team early in the season. So, biggest thing for us is not putting too much of an emphasis on it, because, like, you'd be naive to not address it in a rivalry game, right?"

"...Franklin's done a really good job in year one of kind of putting his stamp on the program. And you can see they're starting to take on his identity. And I know it's going to be a physical game. It's going to be a game where both teams are going to play extremely hard. So it's going to come down to execution. I don't know if it's going to be necessarily which team is more talented or better on paper.

It's going to come down to which team wants it more on the field."

On his own team's road struggles:

Besides going 0-12 in Blacksburg (most of those losses coming before this group arrived in Charlottesville), the Cavaliers are also 0-5 away from Scott Stadium this season.

"Yeah, I don't know. Can you help me out on that one?" Elliott asked facetiously. "We definitely need some help on that one. And it's kind of crazy because early on It was a struggle for us to win at home and then we flipped that mindset and we had a little more success on the top 25 road wins and then last year obviously we were able to put together some road victories. I think the biggest thing is building off the momentum we've created since the start and not making a road game bigger than what it needs to be and just focus on playing our best football. That's a challenge because we will have to practice with noise to get ready for the environment that we're walking into.

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"But hopefully this group has kind of turned the corner all the way around and seized the opportunity that's ahead of them. I'm not going to believe it and try to give it more life than it needs. The biggest thing is really this game right here shouldn't matter where you play it at, right? It's a rivalry game and you should want to bring your best regardless of the location."

On the return of his two starting safeties:

Virginia's current two-game win streak coincided with the return from injuries of starting safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter.

"First of all, you've seen that Hillman's just a magnet for the ball right?" Elliott said. "So, he finds the ball. And I think over the last couple of games, our turnovers have gone up. So, I think he just brings a confidence and ability to go take the ball back.

And then having [Ethan] Minter back is like having your quarterback back on defense. And yes, Kam (Robinson) is the green dot guy, and that's where it starts. But for [Ethan] Minter to be able to orchestrate behind him the things that Kam can't see, he can orchestrate. All the guys getting lined up so you get your quarterback kind of guy back and then you also get your playmaker that just infuses you with a ton of energy, so it's good to get those guys back. So, it's good to get those guys back."

On the reshuffled offensive line:

Virginia also tinkered with its front five when center Drake Metcalf suffered an ankle injury. Preseason all-ACC guard Noah Josey took over Metcalf's spot at center, with Ben York stepping in at guard. The result? Two wins and just one sack allowed.

"I think one, just all of those guys have progressively played better, right?" Elliott said. "And I think the quarterbacks helped a little bit too in getting the ball out. But as I mentioned before, I think the biggest thing with [Noah] Josey is the size difference, right? And so then now teams could isolate your center one on one. Now it's okay, you got 315, 320 pounds with a little bit more length. And then that also gives you a little bit more length with Ben [York] in there at guard."

On the running back rotation:

Jekail Middlebrook got the bulk of the carries before an injury forced him to miss the Wake Forest game. He's back, but Xavier Brown and, more recently Solomon Beebe, have been sharing the load.

"It's always good when you have running mates, right?," Elliott said. "Especially when they have different skill sets. And so, then you can complement each other very well. And then you can do different things with different guys. And so, we kind of were forced in that position when Jekail went down with the knee. And it's good to get Beebe up to speed now at this point in the season. And then X [Xavier Brown] has kind of got back into his form. So, it's really good, and we'll get Xay Davis back going because he was a contributor earlier in the season. So, we feel like having four of them; one gives you a little bit of a safety net at that position because they could go down at any minute, and you still have a very, very quality guy going in to carry the load. But at the same time, too, it keeps them fresh."

On two straight seasons of bowl eligibility:

After snapping a six-year bowl drought in 2025, the Cavaliers are assured of a 13th game this season. It won't be quite as prestigious as last year's Gator Bowl bid, and the destination may rest on the result of Saturday's game.

"The word is consistent," Elliott said. "So, it is two years, right? We need to be having this conversation many years down the road. And setting one of those streaks is the expectation from that standpoint. But I think it's just big for the progression of the program. I mean, bowl eligibility should be the minimum.

"... But now, one of the things that I've talked about is you not only want to go to a bowl, you want to go somewhere where it's warm. So now you're playing for that warm weather in a bowl game. Like that's kind of the perk, but you got to win football games to be able to do that to make yourself attractive to the bowl folks."