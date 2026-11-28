This was always going to be one of the biggest games of the season for Virginia. And after a grueling, rollercoaster of a campaign, this Commonwealth Cup looks like the differentiator between a disappointing season and one that establishes a promimising floor for the program.

If the navy-clad visitors are to steal a win at the haunted castle of Lane Stadium, there are three Cavaliers in particular who must step up.

QB Beau Pribula

Forget any statistical development with Pribula — this is personal. Pribula spent the first three years of his career at Penn State (under current Virginia Tech Coach James Franklin). When Pribula was in the transfer portal this offseason, he reportedly wanted to rejoin Franklin at his new program in Blacksburg. The Hokies signed Ethan Grunkemeyer, another former Nittany Lion, instead.

Pribula will be playing the penultimate game of his college career. This is about pride. He can end this up-and-down season on a high note by going into Lane Stadium and upsetting Franklin. Pribula has a chance to be the first Cavaliers quarterback to lead his team to victory in Blacksburg since 1998. This is a big one.

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Utah

Texas

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White

Fobbs-White is officially probable to play, according to Thursday's availability report. Virginia needs him.

He is one of the leading pressure-makers in the Power Four. If the Cavaliers are to win this game, they need to keep the Hokies behind the chains. That starts with a consistent pass rush. The strength-on-strength battle between the Hokies offense and Virginia's defense might be the deciding factor of this game. The Cavaliers win tip the scale in their favor by keeping Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer off-schedule, as he isn't all that mobile.

OC Des Kitchings

Kitchings was stellar against North Carolina. He returned to the concepts that made Virginia excel in the early part of the 2025 campaign, especially wheel routes and throwing deep down the middle. If the Cavaliers lose, it might not be Kitchings' fault. But if Virginia wins, Kitchings has to be a big part of it.

Virginia Tech has had some faulty play from its defensive backs throughout the 2026 campaign. Coupled in with the fact that Kitchings found success against a Brent Pry defense (when he was the Hokies' head coach last year), Virginia should be able to avoid one of its ugly seven-point outings that happened far too often this season.