Three Virginia Cavaliers Who Must Step Up at Virginia Tech
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This was always going to be one of the biggest games of the season for Virginia. And after a grueling, rollercoaster of a campaign, this Commonwealth Cup looks like the differentiator between a disappointing season and one that establishes a promimising floor for the program.
If the navy-clad visitors are to steal a win at the haunted castle of Lane Stadium, there are three Cavaliers in particular who must step up.
QB Beau Pribula
Forget any statistical development with Pribula — this is personal. Pribula spent the first three years of his career at Penn State (under current Virginia Tech Coach James Franklin). When Pribula was in the transfer portal this offseason, he reportedly wanted to rejoin Franklin at his new program in Blacksburg. The Hokies signed Ethan Grunkemeyer, another former Nittany Lion, instead.
Pribula will be playing the penultimate game of his college career. This is about pride. He can end this up-and-down season on a high note by going into Lane Stadium and upsetting Franklin. Pribula has a chance to be the first Cavaliers quarterback to lead his team to victory in Blacksburg since 1998. This is a big one.
BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White
Fobbs-White is officially probable to play, according to Thursday's availability report. Virginia needs him.
He is one of the leading pressure-makers in the Power Four. If the Cavaliers are to win this game, they need to keep the Hokies behind the chains. That starts with a consistent pass rush. The strength-on-strength battle between the Hokies offense and Virginia's defense might be the deciding factor of this game. The Cavaliers win tip the scale in their favor by keeping Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer off-schedule, as he isn't all that mobile.
OC Des Kitchings
Kitchings was stellar against North Carolina. He returned to the concepts that made Virginia excel in the early part of the 2025 campaign, especially wheel routes and throwing deep down the middle. If the Cavaliers lose, it might not be Kitchings' fault. But if Virginia wins, Kitchings has to be a big part of it.
Virginia Tech has had some faulty play from its defensive backs throughout the 2026 campaign. Coupled in with the fact that Kitchings found success against a Brent Pry defense (when he was the Hokies' head coach last year), Virginia should be able to avoid one of its ugly seven-point outings that happened far too often this season.
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock