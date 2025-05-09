Madison Alaimo's Record-Setting Day Sees Virginia Women's Lacrosse Cruise Past LIU
After a short weather delay, Virginia opened up its postseason with a dominant 20-6 win over LIU at Klöckner Stadium. A record-setting performance by Madison Alaimo led the way as she broke the Virginia single-game assist record with nine assists. Kate Galica and Jenna DiNardo also proved pivotal to the victory, with Galica having four goals and 12 draw controls while DiNardo picked up four goals and two assists.
Freshman Payton Sfreddo opened up the scoring for the Cavaliers with a strong righty dodge before Madison Alaimo found nylon 14 seconds later with a question mark dodge to give Virginia an early 2-0 lead.
In response, Pierson Schuchart fired back with a goal for the Sharks, but Virginia continued to click offensively, with Alaimo leading the charge.
Showcasing her ability to quarterback the Virginia offense, Alaimo assisted the next three goals for the Cavaliers, finding Addi Foster, Abby Manalang, and Gabby Laverghetta for scores to give Virginia a 5-1 lead.
The Hoos' strong start was bolstered by Kate Galica and Jenna DiNardo, who combined to win the first five draw controls. To close the first quarter, DiNardo buried her first goal of the day by spinning between two defenders before firing her shot into the bottom left corner.
In the second quarter, Alaimo continued to dish, finding Kate Galica to close out a five-goal run for the Cavs, with Schuchart scoring again to cut the bleeding for the Sharks.
With no hesitation, Virginia responded with five straight goals to close the half, with Galica scoring two and DiNardo scoring three. From those goals, Alaimo picked up another two assists, bringing her tally to six at the half with the Virginia single-game assist record of eight well in sight.
Out of the break, Alaimo continued to dominate, finding a cutting Galica for a slam dunk goal to set the tone for the second half. Laverghetta scored again before Alaimo assisted Katie Campbel, tying the record with eight.
Then, after a goal from LIU, Alaimo fed Addi Foster to break the Virginia single-game assist record with nine. Despite the record, Alaimo refused to back down, scoring on a UVA man-up to earn her 11th point of the day.
"She sees the field so well she can read where you're going, lead you to the pass, and create you to be open," said Jenna DiNardo about what makes Madison Alaimo such a great feeder.
In the fourth quarter, Coach LaMonica looked to her bench, allowing her starters to get some rest with a short two-day turnaround for the next round as Virginia cruised to a 20-6 win over LIU.
"You can feel the energy behind us on the sideline, and that just speaks to the culture of this team and these girls and how much they care about each other, and that they're in this like they're really bought in and just excited that we've earned a great win today and we get to move on," said Coach Sonia LaMonica.
Madison Alaimo finished with two goals and nine assists, while Kate Galica finished with four goals and 12 draw controls. Jenna DiNardo picked up for four goals and two assists.
The Hoos return to action on Sunday at 1 pm at Klöckner Stadium, facing the JMU vs. Duke game-winner set to start shortly.