Better or Worse?: Comparing Virginia Football’s 2025 Wide Receiver Room to 2024's
The 2025 Virginia wide receiver room is going to look a little bit different this season. There is no denying it, but the question is, will it be better than it was last season? Like with a lot of other positions with Virginia Football this season, it will likely depend on how some transfers and younger players step up to the plate and make an impact.
Every Virginia fan knows that they are missing their leading receiver from a year ago, Malachi Fields, who entered the transfer portal and landed with last year's national runner up, Notre Dame. Fields is going to be missed. They have lost other players at the position to the portal and there are some question marks as to who Chandler Morris will be throwing to this season and how the depth chart will shake out.
Projected Depth Chart Breakdown:
Looking at who is gone from last season, Fields, Chris Tyree (NFL), Jaden Gibson (Portal), JR Wilson (Portal), Titus Ivy (Portal), KJ Bratton (Portal), and Ethan Davies (Portal) are all gone. That is the leading receiver along with some key depth guys. Virginia has had to build the room up during the winter and spring portal windows.
Let's talk about who is back from last season.
Trell Harris was the third leading receiver last season for UVA behind Fields and tight end Tyler Neville (NFL), totaling 15 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 14. 7 yards per catch. Harris is going to be counted on quite a bit, but so will Kam Courtney. Courtney left spring as a projected starter after totaling 12 catches for 114 yards last season while finishing with a 64.5 PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade in 170 snaps.
Andre Greene Jr is still going to factor into the rotation this season. Greene caught nine passes for 74 yards last season and finishing with a poor 53.9 overall grade on PFF in over 350 snaps on offense last season. Can Greene step up his production now that more snaps are going to be available? The same could be said for Suderian Harrison, who had a similar statline as Greene. Harrison caught 11 passes for 99 yards last season, but I would bet on that improving this season. Harrison finished with a 59.2 overall PFF grade last season in 135 snaps.
While Fields ended up at Notre Dame, the Cavaliers got a "trade" of some sort when they landed former Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas in the portal. Thomas caught 64 passes for 838 yards in three seasons with the Fighting Irish and will be fighting for a spot for a spot in the rotation. I project him to be a direct backup to start the season. Thomas was a three-star transfer prospect according to 247Sports.
Cam Ross is an experienced wide receiver who has played at both UConn and James Madison and will look to have a spot with the Cavaliers. In his career (four years at UConn and one at James Madison), Ross has totaled 151 catches for 1,799 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per catch. This past season with the Dukes, Ross caught 37 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Ross played 710 snaps this past season at James Madison and finished with a 57.2 grade.
The big acquisition from the portal is four-star transfer Jahmal Edrine from Purdue. Across three seasons with FAU and Purdue, Edrine has totaled 63 catches for 944 yards and eight touchdowns. It feels like Edrine is going to be a starter with this group, but we will see what the fall brings.
Could freshman like Josiah Abdullah or Dillon Newton-Short find a way on the field this fall? Abdullah had a really good spring and has the talent, but finding a way on the field as a first year player can be tough.
Final Verdict
It is hard to say this group is better than last year just for the mere fact that they are missing Fields and did not find a player that you can say is better than him for the time being. Still, enough of last year's receiving yards are back along with talented transfers that this could be a deeper room than last season. There are tons of question marks though, such as who is going to be the top target and how will everyone adapt to new roles. Having an experienced QB like Morris will help, but this is a wait and see position for me heading into the fall.
