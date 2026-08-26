MAILBAG: Virginia and NC State set for a high-stakes opener

Virginia football gameday is almost here. In advance of the season opener, I am answering a few questions submitted by readers. The theme of this mailbag is Virginia vs. NC State. Let’s dive into it.

Q: Who steps up at WR Saturday?

A: That is going to be an interesting development. Jacquon Gibson was listed as a starter, and so was Kam Courtney. Rico Flores Jr., however, was listed as an “Or” with Ty’Lyric Coleman, which brings his starting spot into question. I would imagine Virginia is going to lean heavily into the run game to eat up the clock and keep NC State’s offense off the field.

As a result, run blocking is going to be a very crucial differentiator for receivers who see the field and those who do not. I would not be surprised if the Cavaliers try several wideouts — but do not attempt all too many passes. Virginia has a massive advantage in both size and experience in the trenches.

From John, UVA CLAS ‘03:

Q: How do you expect the season opener to play out?

A: There are oh so many variables about this game — but I believe Virginia should end up winning. The aforementioned size and experience make a huge difference. The Cavaliers could end up mauling NC State at the line of scrimmage, which translates into a strong run game and a rough afternoon for the Wolfpack offense.

NC State absolutely has the talent to stick around, especially with CJ Bailey quarterbacking the offense. However, the Wolfpack just don’t have the depth to steal a win here. Most often, a team’s “worst” player(s) have a much bigger impact than a team’s best players. Virginia’s veteran-fueled team really does not have a glaring weakness at any position. There are a few question marks but they are minor compared to nearly every other ACC team.

Q: Sell out??? Yes [or] no???

A: No. Virginia has not sold out Scott Stadium since before the first Obama administration. In the University’s defense, this game was originally scheduled to be played in another country, but even so, it is surprising that there was not a sellout during a historically great 2025 season. Maybe there can be a sellout at some point later in the season, but it would not surprise me if the sellout comes in 2027 instead.

Virginia has made meaningful progress in attendance last year — setting student records, and breaking 55,000 a few times, but that capacity number of 61,500 continues to be more of a dream than a standard.