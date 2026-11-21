Let us take a moment to celebrate the Bryant Bulldogs, making their first ever NCAA tournament appearance and traveling all the way from Smithfield, Rhode Island. That’s got to be a ten-hour trip, by bus. But come they did. Their fans were awesome, outcheering the Virginia fans most of the night. And Bryant even brought their band! How awesome is that? And their band was rocking.

Bryant treated this game like it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, while Virginia, well, it looked to me like they thought this was just a training session. (Well, not Sophia Bradley, who always plays harder than anyone else.) Let’s just stipulate that Bryant is not very good, winners of just seven games on the year. The game announcer noted that Bryant’s starting center forward, Morgan Nelson, has taken just three shots all season. That’s not good. Bryant came out in a high, yet soft, press, and Virginia, as is their wont, struggled to advance the ball.

OK, that’s not entirely correct. Bryant was in more of a zonal press, and Virginia did bring up the ball well, but the possession was often pointless. I’m sure Virginia’s defenders got more carrying yards (if this is tracked) than in any other game this season, but they didn’t do anything with this possession. Virginia was slower changing the point of attack than any other time this season as well.

Virginia was rescued from a rather dour first half sixteen minutes into the game, when Kathryn Kelly scored off a scrum in the box following a corner kick. In pretty quick succession, Virginia had won three corners and Ella Carter just pounded all three right in front of the Bryant keeper. The Bulldogs really struggled to clear any of the corners, and finally on the third try, Kelly poked home a rebound for what was her first Virginia goal (and is most likely her first-ever collegiate goal.) Kelly’s reaction was pretty subdued for a first-ever goal, in the NCAA tournament no less. Kelly’s emergence as a starter in this, her fifth year of collegiate soccer, has been one of more heartwarming stories of the season, and this goal is just the chef’s kiss on her season.

13' | UVA 1, BRY 0



Kathryn Kelly gets the Hoos on the board!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/nXF2qtKaDG — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) November 20, 2026

Bryant’s back line played very narrow, especially on their left, and Sophia Bradley had room to roam. She had a couple of nice drives down the right channel, one leading to a fine shot and another that gave Gio Canali a good chance. At the 32’mark, Kyra Koopman, taking advantage of that same channel, was tripped in the box and won a penalty kick.

Jordyn Hardeman, 2 for 2 for PKs on the season, stepped up to take the kick. She drilled it into the crossbar. And that is very much on brand for her, both of her other penalties have been top corner. This is a failure of the highest order. I doubt Hardeman knows who Roberto Baggio is, but Steve Swanson should. Please Steve, if you’re reading, make Jordyn watch that penalty. There is simply no reason in the women’s game for the ball to leave the deck. Ever. Maybe if Jordyn is watching men, where a Thibault Courtois can stand 6’ 6” and have a seven and a half foot wingspan, maybe then, a PK taker has to move the ball around a bit. But at the women’s level? Where the goalkeeper in question is 5’ 6” and certainly doesn’t have a 60” wingspan? And the goal is still 24’ wide? Keep the ball on the ground and aim for the side netting. It’s really, really simple.

Coming out of the locker room, leading 1 – 0 when the score should have been double that, Virginia promptly turned the ball over twice in the first minute trying to get the ball out of their own back third. Then when Virginia did move the ball forward, two early counters, one led by Addison Halpern with Bradley and Canali flanking her, and one by Bradley with a wide open Canali, both ended with Halpern and Bradley missing their open teammates and opting to shoot the ball themselves. This has also been another recurring problem for the Cavaliers this season.

The missed opportunities, the struggles to play the ball out of the back third, well, they were just not an issue on this day. For as historic a season as this was for Bryant, the Bulldogs were just not a threat to the Hoos.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, Halpern tracked back beautifully on a lost ball, ripped it away from a Bryant defender, and found Gio Canali in the box. One very composed finish later and Virginia was up 2 – 0 and the game was basically over at that point.

58' | UVA 2, BRY 0



Gio Canali doubles the lead for the Hoos!



📺 ESPN+#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/wNx0jTqR23 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) November 20, 2026

Liv Rademaker scored fourteen minutes later, poking in a rebound for the 3 – 0 lead.

72' | UVA 3, BRY 0



Liv Rademaker puts it back for the 3-0 lead on the Bulldogs!



📺 ESPN+#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Eo5vnG6gjD — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) November 20, 2026

With sixteen minutes left, Swanson emptied his bench. Faith Broering, who transferred in to Virginia this season, started the first two games, and then was passed by as Kelly grabbed the starting role, scored her first goal as a Cavalier off a very nice Allie Ross cross. (This was the second assist for Ross on the day.) I typically don’t like the fourth and fifth and sixth goals of a game – I have been on the short end of too many of those games for my liking – but I am very happy for Faith. I’m betting that this season did not play out as she had hoped.

79' | UVA 4, BRY 0



Faith Broering finds the net for the Hoos!



📺 ESPN+ #GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/p1KJLnPQzb — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) November 20, 2026

Next Up: Virginia, as the #2 seed, can host the next two games. First up is frequent rival West Virginia, who defeated ODU in the first round, on Friday, November 27th. Gametime has not been set. The game can be streamed on the ACC Network.