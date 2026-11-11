No. 6 Virginia vs Bucknell | Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights

Virginia men's basketball, freshly ranked No. 6 in the country, continues onward with a late game against Bucknell. Follow along by consistently refreshing this page for every update from John Paul Jones Arena.

Pregame

The Cavaliers are projected to roll out the same starting lineup from their first three games of the year. That'll be Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis at guard, Nolan Adekunle at the wing plus Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grunloh in the frontcourt.